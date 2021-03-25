The Lady Blue Devils rolled to a sweep of Wise Central Thursday by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.
Among the standouts for Gate City were Makayla Bays with four aces, Rylee Hall (2 aces, 2 assists), Brylee Holder (5 assists, 3 blocks) and Ashley Stanley (10 assists, 2 aces).
John Battle 3, Ridgeview 0
The Lady Trojans got 11 kills and six blocks from Logan Leonard in a 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 win.
Anna McKee (15 digs), Molly Little (8 kills, 9 digs), Mackenzie Smith (21 assists, 6 digs) and Jenna Atkins (7 digs) also contributed.
Twin Springs 3, Rye Cove 0
Twins Springs won in straight sets Thursday over Rye Cove in high school volleyball.
The Lady Titans captured the win by scores of 25-4, 25-23, 25-10.
Ryleigh Gillenwater led the way with 17 assists, 21 service points and seven aces. Kaitlyn Wallace had 17 service points, nine digs and five aces.
Alyssa McCracken added 16 digs.