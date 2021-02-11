EWING — Thomas Walker’s Shelbie Fannon surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career Thursday in leading the Lady Pioneers to a 69-45 win over Chilhowie in the Region 1D girls basketball tournament semifinals.
With the win, Thomas Walker will host defending VHSL Class 1 state co-champion Honaker in the regional championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Honaker advanced to the regional title game with a 68-30 win over Rural Retreat in the other Region 1D semifinal contest.
Fannon finished the game with 19 points to lead Thomas Walker (16-1) to the win.
Lakin Burke scored 14 points and Talyn Dibreel contributed 13.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 17 points.
REGION 3D BOYS SEMIFINALS
ABINGDON 60, CAVE SPRING 46
ABINGDON — Evan Ramsey, a 6-foot-11 sophomore, scored 24 points and had 19 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Abingdon to a 60-46 win over Cave Spring in the regional semifinal contest.
Chase Hungate added 18 points and four steals for the Falcons.
Top-seeded Abingdon (11-1) will host second-seeded Northside Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Region 3D championship game.