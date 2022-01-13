NORTON — Taking charge after halftime, Eastside vanquished Wise Central 59-42 in a non-conference boys basketball game Wednesday night.
Following a 25-25 opening half, the Spartans began to create a gap that grew to 10 points (43-33) by the close of the third quarter.
Topped by Eli McCoy’s 19 points plus an 18-point effort from Cole Mullins, Eastside had four players reach double digits in scoring. Jordan Gray and Ean Bright added 12 and 10, respectively.
Braeden Church was the Warriors’ high man, netting 14 points. Parker Collins chipped in eight.