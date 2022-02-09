COEBURN — Eli McCoy put up 14 points in Eastside’s 49-47 non-district win over Honaker.
The scoring sheet for the Spartans was diverse as eight players scored for Patrick Damron’s squad.
Trajan Boyd scored a game-high 20 for the Tigers while Aiden Lowe netted 16.
Thomas Walker 65 Castlewood 58
CASTLEWOOD — Castlewood’s Brad McCoy scored a game-high 27 points, but it was not enough in a Cumberland District loss to Thomas Walker.
The Pioneers got 22 from Tanner Epperly, and Zack Kidwell contributed 18.
Girls
J.I. Burton 54 Eastside 47
NORTON — The Cumberland District race got a whole lot more interesting with Burton’s win over Eastside. Rehgan Sensabaugh netted 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders to the big win.
Anayah Hollinger contributed 11 as well for Norton.
Eastside freshman Azzy Hammonds netted a game-high 23 points, and Carter Powers had 13.
Eastside meets Thomas Walker on Friday for the Cumberland District regular season title.