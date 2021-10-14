Eastside emerged the victor after a hotly contested 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24) match over Rye Cove in Southwest Virginia volleyball action on Thursday night.
Taylor Clay paced the Lady Spartans with 25 kills and 15 digs. Leci Sensbaugh finished with 14 kills, 16 digs and five aces. Lexi Love was the defensive leader with 26 digs and Savannah Stanley totaled 19 digs.
Tinley Hamilton totaled 25 assists, 10 kills and six aces.
The Lady Eagles were led by Kaylee Lamb with 10 kills, 10 digs and six service points. Madeline Love had nine kills and six service points, while Gracie Turner had eight kills, nine digs and 10 service points.
Makayla Harless added a half-dozen kills.
Eva Roach’s all-around effort included 33 assists, 15 digs and six service points. Abby Lewis had 18 digs and seven service points, which included a pair of aces. Naquila Harless came up with 13 digs and Emma Gibson totaled seven digs and two aces.
Twin Springs 3 Castlewood 1
Chloe Gilmer posted a double-double of 14 kills and 16 digs along with three aces to lead the Lady Titans to a 20-25, 27-25, 25-18, 29-27 victory.
Emma Dingus helped douse the Devils at the net with 12 kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Gillenwater had 26 assists, along with 11 digs, seven services point and three aces.
Lexie Austin finished with 17 service points and three aces, while Madison Wallace had eight service points and three aces. Amica Dooley led the defense with 23 digs.
Thomas Walker 3 J.I. Burton 0
The Lady Pioneers rolled 25-14, 25-8, 25-20 against the Lady Raiders behind Lakin Burke with 16 kills, 14 service points and two aces. Tenley Jackson shared the ball for 32 assists to go along with 10 service points and seven didgs.
Patrica Bigge had 12 kills, while Raelyn Cope and Autumn Collinsworth finished with 13 and five service points, respectively.
Ridgeview 3, John Battle 0
The Sutherland sisters teamed up to lead the Lady Wolfpack to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 win over the Lady Trojans.
Hailey Sutherland led the way with 22 kills, while Leah Sutherland finished with 14 kills, 16 digs and three blocks. Kassidy Rasnick dished out 37 assists and eight digs. Braelynn Strouth had 22 digs, while Caiti Hill finished with 19 digs and five kills. Macee Hensley had 10 digs and an ace.
Battle was paced by Molly Little with nine kills and Anna McKee with 25 digs and Allison Smith with 11 digs. Mackenzie Smith had 11 assists.
Abingdon 3, Lee High 1
Jennings Woods provided 14 kills, 18 digs and four aces in the Lady Falcons’ victory over the Lady Generals.
Caroline McLaughlin was next with nine kills and Ella Woods had seven kills. Ella Kiser doubled up with 26 assists and 12 digs. Megan Cooper ended with 17 digs and four aces, while Kate Creasy doled out 10 assists.
Lee leaders included Emily Smith with 18 digs and three kills and Emma Fortner with 13 digs. Cassiday Hammonds had four blocks.