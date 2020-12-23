Dobyns-Bennett captured wins over Greeneville and Nashville Grace Christian in Tuesday and Wednesday action at the Smoky Mountain Classic, hosted by Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Jack Browder dominated inside to score 30 points in the Indians’ 78-66 victory over the Greene Devils late Tuesday night.
Brady Stump contributed 14 points and McKinley Tincher added 13 for the Tribe. Jakobi Gillespie was Greeneville’s top scorer with a game-high 32 points, while Reid Satterfield came through with 17.
Playing early on Wednesday, the Indians captured a 75-50 win over Nashville Grace. Jonavan Gillespie knocked down seven shots from 3-point range, leading Dobyns-Bennett with a 25-point performance.
Browder accounted for 15 points, Malachi Hale contributed 10 and Tincher added nine as the Indians hit 14 shots overall behind the arc. Will Beasley had 11 and Ashton Kelley scored 10 for the Lions.
Elizabethton 66, Maryville Christian 38
Weeks after winning the Most Valuable Player award in the TSSAA Class 4A state football championship, Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts was honored as MVP of the Maryville Heritage basketball tournament.
Roberts scored 23 points, including five 3-point goals, to lead the Cyclones to a win over Maryville Christian in Wednesday’s championship game. It was Elizabethton’s eighth straight win.
Three other Elizabethton players scored in double figures as Brayden Phillips finished with 13, followed by Nicholas Wilson with 12 and William Willocks with 11.
Ryan English led the Eagles with 10 points.
Unicoi County 82, Unaka 61
The Blue Devils got out to a fast start to dispatch the Rangers in a game played at Bristol’s Viking Hall.
Robbie O’Dell paced Unicoi County with 18 points, followed by Eli Johnson with 17. Lucas Slagle also reached double digits with 14 points, while Mason Barcel had nine and Tyler Clouse and Caleb Swinehart scored eight apiece.
Joe Blamo was Unaka’s leading scorer with 18 points. Joseph Slagle scored 13 and Will Sexton ended with 10.
Ridgeview 73, Wise Central 37
Gabe Brown’s huge 41-point night led the Wolfpack in a shellacking of Wise Central.
Cannon Hill also contributed 14 for Ridgeview as it started the season off with a Mountain 7 district win.
Ben Brickey netted 22 points to lead the Warriors, who drop to 1-1 on the early season.
GIRLS
Sullivan East 39, Dobyns-Bennett 34
The Lady Indians rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 32 in the fourth quarter, only to see the Lady Patriots go on a 7-0 run and take the win.
Hayley Grubb led East with 15 points and 10 rebounds. It included her 1,000th career point. Emma Aubrey scored eight points and Jenna Hare scored seven.
Jabrea Johnson had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dobyns-Bennett. Jaden Potts was the next high scorer with five.
Maryville Heritage 53 David Crockett 50
David Crockett came up a tad short in a 53-50 loss to tournament host Maryville Heritage on Tuesday night.
Mackenzie Baldwin led the Lady Pioneers with 16 points and Alyssa Suits totaled 10.
Elizabethton 54 First Baptist Academy 43
The Lady Cyclones raced out to a 17-point halftime lead and cruised to the win over the Lady Eagles.
Morgan Headrick paced Elizabethton with 21 points. Lina Lyon produced 16 points and Renna Lane scored 10. Catherine Henderson had a game-high 25 for the Powell-based First Baptist team.
Wise Central 58, Ridgeview 40
NORTON — Callie Mullins led a balanced attack with 14 points, while Jill Strurgill added 13 to help the Lady Warriors (2-0, 1-0) to a Mountain 7 District win over Ridgeview (0-2, 0-1).
The Wolfpack got a game-high 18 points from Brooklyn Frazier, and Haley Sutherland added 10.