JONESBOROUGH — When David Crockett’s boys basketball team needs a big bucket, it turns to senior Dawson Wagner.
With under 45 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s homecoming game against Tennessee High, Seth Britton blocked a shot on the defensive end, threw the ball ahead to Wagner, and he converted the bucket to put his squad up by three points.
The Pioneers (13-9) went on to win the game 48-43.
“Dawson played great,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “He shot 70% and you can’t complain there. He gets to the rim and he’s so strong.
“We handled the pressure at the end and I was proud of them for that.”
Wagner finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Tennessee High (6-14) fought back valiantly after trailing by a dozen in the early going. The Vikings actually took a 35-34 lead going into the final stanza and stretched it out to as much as five.
Connell’s crew, however, was resilient and claimed their second win of the season over the Vikings.
“It was one of those where we got up like 11 or 12 to nothing and we got settled,” Connell said. “They came down, hit a few shots and we had some one-pass and then shot possessions or no-pass possessions.”
Crockett scored the first six points of the game off of three steals that were all converted by Wagner. It looked like it was going to be a runaway, but the sparkling play of Brandon Dufore kept the Bristol bunch in the ballgame.
Dufore netted a team-high 18 on 8-of-17 shooting.
However, the Vikings had some inopportune turnovers, especially late in the game and finished with 13 giveaways.
The Pioneers will have a tough game on Friday when they travel to Big 5 Conference foe Science Hill.
Tuesday Late Game
Rye Cove 52, Eastside 42
CLINCHPORT — Ethan Chavez had a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles to the Cumberland District win over the Spartans.
Eli McCoy kept Eastside within striking distance with an 18-point, eight rebound performance.
Girls
Crockett 64, Tennessee High 35
JONESBOROUGH — Thomas Gouge continues to make history as the head coach of the Lady Pioneers in just his second season. In an easy non-conference win over Tennessee High, he guided Crockett to its 19th win of the season, matching the program record that has been intact since 1991.
“In 51 years of the school, tying the all-time wins record is a big thing, but we want to break it and keep on going,” Gouge said. “We pride ourselves on defense and we held them in the low 30s, but we have to stop fouling.”
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson is becoming a mainstay at the forefront of area players, netting a game-high 16 points on 5-for-8 from the field and making 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Her superb play so far has helped the Jonesborough crew to its best start in school history with much more to build on.
Kaylee Tester and Nora Walter contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“We’ve been struggling shooting the ball from 3-point range the last four or five games, so it was good to see a few go in,” Gouge said.
Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch each had 10 for Tennessee High (3-20). The Lady Vikings were a woeful 9-for-31 from the field with 12 turnovers.
The Lady Pioneers (19-3) got out to a comfortable lead thanks to the stellar play of Ferguson early on. She chalked up 10 points in the first quarter.
The Lady Pioneers were shooting 60% from the field in the first half. They held Tennessee High to just four made field goals and 22.2% from the floor.
“Usually, you don’t expect the growth and development of a program to be this fast,” Gouge said. “In year two, we’ve overachieved from what people expected, but we’ve been working since April and we expected this.
“When I got this job, I wanted to change this culture and I believe we’re on the right track.”
Grundy 51, Eastside 44
COEBURN — Madison Looney had the right tune with 22 points to lead the Golden Wave over the Lady Spartans. Kaylee Compton contributed 11 in the victory.
Eastside’s Azzy Hammons matched the high score with 22 points and Taylor Clay finished with 14.
John Battle 68, Abingdon 52
ABINGDON — Anna McKee hit 12-of-16 free-throw attempts in a 21-point performance to lead the Lady Trojans over the Lady Falcons.
Kara Kelley accounted for 15 points and Emma Bishop added nine.
Ella Seymore had 18 points to lead Abingdon, which got 10 points from Cadence Waters.
Honaker 52, Twin Valley 27
PILGRIMS KNOB — The Lady Tigers took over sole possession of first place in the Black Diamond District with the win over the Lady Panthers.
Kalli Miller totaled 15 points and Kylie Vance dropped a dozen to lead Honaker. Haylee Moore had 16 points and Kamryn Vance ended with eight to lead Twin Valley.