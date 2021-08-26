BIG STONE GAP — Castlewood had a strong day on the links Wednesday at Lonesome Pine Country Club, winning a four-team event over Union, Wise Central and Lee High.
The Blue Devils got low scores from Abby Bradley (39) and Coleman Cook (39) to go along with Jacob Lasley (40) and Bailey Varney (46) to take home the win.
Wise Centrals’ Jack England carded the lowest round on the day with a 34. The Warriors finished in third, seven strokes behind second place Union.
Volleyball (Tuesday)
Boone downs Crockett in four
GRAY — Daniel Boone nabbed its first Big 5 Conference win of the season Tuesday with a four-set win over David Crockett 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17.
The Lady Trailblazers were led by Riley Brinn with 13 kills, two aces and two blocks. Rylee Wines tallied 28 assists while Allie Davis spearheaded the defense with 11 digs. Emma Green racked up 10 digs and four aces. Abby Huff also contributed with four aces and Kyleigh Bacon finished with four kills and seven blocks.
Nora Walters led the way for the Lady Pioneers with 12 blocks and six kills.
Sophia Gouge had nine kills and nine digs.
On the defensive side, Kylee Coggins had 22 assists and nine digs.