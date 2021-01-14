DAMASCUS — Trevor Culbertson lit it up with 22 points as J.I. Burton stayed undefeated with a 71-45 boys basketball win at Holston on Wednesday night.
Ethan Lindsey accounted for 14 points and Zac Campbell tallied 11 as the Raiders (6-0) doubled the Cavs 40-20 in the first half and didn’t look back.
Lane Blevins and Quaheim Brooks each scored 12 points in the loss for Holston.
Eastside 58, Castlewood 32
CASTLEWOOD — Eli McCoy had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Spartans defeated the Blue Devils.
Will Stansberry came through with 11 points and five assists. Jordan Gray added another eight points and five more assists.
Eastside led 44-16 at the break before easing off the gas in the second half.
Coleman Cook was Castlewood’s leader with 12 points, and Gavin Monk scored eight.
Rye Cove 50, Patrick Henry 42
GLADE SPRING — Ethan Chavez had another impressive performance with 30 points and 14 rebounds as the Eagles soared past the Rebels. Zachery Baker also hit double digits with 10 points.
TJ Peicing topped the scoring charts for Patrick Henry with 13 points. The Rebels struggled getting to the foul line, hitting just one of three free-throw attempts.
Sullivan East 76, Sullivan South 44
Sullivan East knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range in a home victory over Sullivan South.
Ethan Bradford paced the Patriots’ offense with 15 points. Dylan Bartley scored 15 points and Braden Standbridge finished with 11.
Cooper Johnson was the leading scorer for the Rebels with 13 points and Colton Mullins scored 10.
Sullivan East is scheduled to face Elizabethton in a Three Rivers Conference showdown Friday night.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 53, Union 42
BIG STONE GAP — Hailey Sutherland scored 16 points to lead the Lady Wolfpack over the Lady Bears in the Mountain 7 District contest.
Brooke Frazier ended with 11, and Cassidy Thomas totaled 10 in the Ridgeview victory.
Union’s Gracy McKinney led all scorers with 17 points and Abby Slagle netted nine.
Eastside 52, Castlewood 12
COEBURN — Anna Whited had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Spartans clobbered the Lady Devils for a second straight night.
Every player scored for Eastside in the victory.
Montana Sutherland and Janakay Kiser each scored four for Castlewood.
Sullivan East 73, Happy Valley
ELIZABETHTON — Sullivan East stayed in command of the Three Rivers Conference basketball standings with a 73-42 win at Happy Valley.
Jenna Hare led the way with a 21-point effort. Emma Aubrey knocked down four treys range to score 16. Hannah Hodge with 12, Hayley Grubb with 10 and Riley Nelson with nine added to the Sullivan East output.
Kadie Bailey led Happy Valley with 19 points, followed by Olivia Absher with a dozen.