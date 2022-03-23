GREENEVILLE — The Daniel Boone softball team continues to roll in the early season, chalking up its 10th win with a 9-8 decision over Greeneville on Wednesday.
The Lady Trailblazers (10-1) built a five-run lead in the sixth inning and then held off Greeneville’s charge.
Kayleigh Quisenberry led Boone to victory by driving in four runs. Quisenberry went 2-for-2, driving in runs on a home run in the second and a single in the sixth.
The Boone offense started rolling in the second inning when Quisenberry hit a three-run home run on a 1-2 count.
In the fourth, Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis hit solo shots.
Two frames later, Maci Masters hit a homer and Suzie Chapman rapped out a double, which helped Boone hang four more runs on the board.
Quisenberry allowed four hits and four runs over four innings and struck out three.
Gate City 15, Cherokee 9
ROGERSVILLE — Gate City got a plethora of hits in an interstate tangle with Cherokee, racking up 20 on the day.
The Lady Devils (3-1) were down 6-4 in the top of the sixth inning when Savannah Monroe hit a three-run home run on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Haley Vigil collected four hits for the Lady Chiefs (3-2), hitting three singles and a home run.
Gate City scored eight runs in the seventh inning as Abby Davidson, KK Baker, Tori Fansler and Kady Davidson all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.
Gate City’s Davidson allowed seven hits and six runs over five innings while striking out four. Kennedy Dishner took the loss for Cherokee.
Hannah Bates had a homer in the first inning for Cherokee.
Virginia High 18, Abingdon 16
ABINGDON — The offense was on display for both teams as Virginia High scored three runs in the top of the sixth to edge Abingdon.
The Lady Bearcats were boosted by Aidan James, who went 4-for-5 with three single and a double.
James, Alexis Frazier, Carrie Patrick, Autumn Owens and Anna Stacy each had RBIs in the second inning as Virginia High had five runs in the frame.
Abingdon responded by scoring seven runs in the third. Sydney Nunley, Hannah Dillard, Kendall Yates, Alyssa Lindsey and Ally Yeary all sent runners across the plate with RBIs.
The Lady Falcons mashed four home runs on the day. Yates went yard in the third inning, while Lindsey put one out in the second and third innings.
Yeary hit a grand slam in the third inning.
Virginia High put up a whopping 25 hits. Paizley Corvin, James, Owens, Jayden Kilinski, Frazier, Stacy, Emily Sheffield, Matisyn Hutton, and Patrick all managed multiple hits.
BASEBALL
University High 6 Volunteer 5
CHURCH HILL — The Bucs scored a late run to nip Volunteer in a nonconference matchup.
The game was tied at five in the top of the sixth when Miles Bembry singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring the go-ahead run.
The Bucs got things moving in the first inning when Hank Stott tripled on a 2-1 count, scoring two of the inning’s four runs.
Volunteer scored five runs on an error in the first, a single by Titus Stovall in the first and a double by Zach Justice in the fourth.
The Bucs tied the game at five in the top of the fifth inning when Jesse Greene doubled on a 0-2 count and knocked in a run.
Jack Harmon earned the win for University High, allowing one hit and no runs over 2⅓ innings. He struck out five.
Greene, Jacob Pealer, and Stott each had multiple hits for the Bucs.
Stovall led Volunteer with two hits in three at-bats.
David Crockett 14, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — The Pioneers broke the game open by scoring eight runs in the sixth inning.
The big bats in the inning were singles by Ethan Swift, Nate Laws, Noah Oster, Garrett Leonard and Brenden Reid.
Mason Grindstaff was credited with the win for Crockett, lasting three innings while allowing one run on two hits and striking out five.
Ethan Meier took the loss for Elizabethton, allowing four hits and two runs over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
The Pioneers tallied 15 hits on the day. Oster went 3-for-5.
Kaleb Hambrick went 2-for-4 to lead Elizabethton.