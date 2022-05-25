MARION — A five-run third inning led Gate City to a 6-4 win over Marion on Wednesday in the Region 2D baseball quarterfinals at Marion.
With the win, the Blue Devils advanced to the regional semifinals.
Gate City will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal game between Wise Central and Richlands on Tuesday at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol.
The home-standing Scarlett Hurricane scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning to build a 3-1 lead before Gate City scored five runs in the third to build an advantage it would never relinquish.
The Blue Devils (11-13) had seven hits in the game and took advantage of four Marion errors on the way to the win.
Eli McMurray finished 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs for the Blue Devils, while Jon Little went 2-for-3 for Gate City.
UVA Wise signee Carter Babb had a hit and two RBIs for the Devils.
Luke Bledsoe and Trevor Herron each added an RBI for Gate City.
Eastside 6, J.I. Burton 4
NORTON — One good scoring spree paid dividends for the Eastside baseball team.
Scoring five times in the top of the fourth inning to erase a three-run deficit, the Spartans forged ahead to down host J.I. Burton in the Cumberland District championship contest.
Clay Ward’s RBI single took a bite out of a 3-0 Black Raiders advantage. Ward accounted for the inning’s second out when he tried to reach second base, but the next three batters got on board to set up back-to-back, two-run singles from Jaxsyn Collins and Chris Steele.
Tanner Perry singled in a fifth-inning run, making it a 6-3 game. Robert Emershaw drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but a fly-out to right field extinguished the threat.
Adam Burke and Jeremy Sexton had two hits apiece for the winners. J.I. Burton’s Caleb McCurdy produced two RBIs and a pair of walks.
Collins went 5 1/3 innings for the win, then Gunner Cross closed out in shutout fashion for the save.
Raiders reliever Braydon Dutton blanked the Spartans the final 2 1/3 innings.
Rye Cove 11, Castlewood 9
NORTON — The Eagles rallied for three seventh-inning runs and held on for the win in the Cumberland District consolation game.
Two errors allowed Rye Cove to score a pair of runs, and Andrew Jessee’s double stretched the advantage.
Zach Baker totaled three hits while Peyton Darnell and Logan Barnette each had two for the Eagles.
Kody Meade homered and drove in a pair of runs.
For Castlewood, Bradley McCoy led with two hits and Rafe Cooper added two RBIs.
Tuesday J.I. Burton 5, Rye Cove 4
NORTON — Leading off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, Cameron Sergent stole second base, moved to third on a grounder and scored on a two-out wild pitch to lift the Black Raiders in the Cumberland semifinals.
J.I. Burton finished with more runs than hits (4), converting six Rye Cove errors into four unearned runs.
With the Raiders down 3-0, Noa Godsey stepped into the role of pitcher with two outs in the first inning. He went the rest of the way, striking out 10 batters, walking none and allowing an unearned run.
Dawson Kern yielded one earned run in a six-inning start for the Eagles. Logging eight strikeouts, he gave up three hits and a pair of walks.
Kern went 2-for-4 and stole four bases. Teammate John Howell accounted for two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Eastside 13, J.I. Burton 4
COEBURN — Getting a 4-for-5 showing from Leci Sensabaugh, the Lady Spartans erupted for 16 hits in a resounding Cumberland District championship conquest of visiting J.I. Burton.
Sensabaugh banged out a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Going 3-for-4 with a triple, teammate Savannah Stanley tallied three runs and collected two RBIs.
Taylor Perry contributed four RBIs to the victory, picking up three of those on a home run that opened the scoring. Eastside, which received notable offensive numbers from Hayley Day (2-for-2, 2 runs) and Tinley Hamilton (2-for-4), led 5-0 at the close of the first inning.
Taking over for Hamilton in the third inning, Braelyn Hall worked 4 1/3 impressive innings from the circle. Hall yielded one unearned run and notched seven strikeouts versus no walks.
Pacing the Lady Black Raiders were Mackenzie Franklin and A’Nyah Bollinger, each going 2-for-4. Franklin added a pair of RBIs.
Rye Cove 12, Thomas Walker 2
After an early 2-0 deficit, the Lady Eagles roared back for the runaway win in the Cumberland District consolation contest.
Each of the team’s top three hitters in the lineup drove in a pair of runs: Rheagan Waldon, Gracie Turner and Mackenzie Hood.
In the circle, Hood worked four strong inning to earn the win. She allowed two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.