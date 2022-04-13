BRISTOL — John Battle scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a tie and leading to an 8-6 win over Wise Central in high school baseball Wednesday.
Ryan Mix had the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth.
Nolan Sailor had two RBIs for Battle, while Will Purifoy and Landon Odum each had two hits.
For Central, Casey Dotson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Logan Smith had two hits and two RBIs, and Cam Foster drove in a pair of runs.
Unicoi County 7, Sullivan East 5
ERWIN — Unicoi County broke open a tie game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for a win over Sullivan East.
Nicky Satterly put the Blue Devils in front with a bases-loaded single in the decisive inning.
Brayden Hendrickson homered and drove in three runs for Unicoi while Valentin Batrez totaled three hits. Chris Chavez got the win with three strong innings of relief.
In a big effort despite the losing cause, Dylan Bartley homered, doubled twice, and drove in a run for East. Justice Dillard and Zach Johnson each had two hits.
SOFTBALL
Johnson County 15, Hampton 1
HAMPTON — Faith Walsh went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to power the Lady Longhorns.
Autumn Shepherd also had four hits, and she drove in a pair of runs. Halie Cox, Hannah Fritts, Mattie Jones, Amy Gunter, Lexi Proffitt and Harley Potter each had two hits. Sydni Potter had three RBIs.
Jones had eight strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
John Battle 5, Wise Central 4
NORTON — Jaida Meade (6-0, 6-1), Montana Stafford (8-2) and Emilee Mullins (8-2) earned singles wins for Wise Central.
Meade and Mullins teamed up for the 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) doubles win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wise Central 2, John Battle 0
BRISTOL — Olivia Webb found the net for the 40th time in her career, lifting her team to victory.
Also scoring for the Lady Warriors was Leah Newberry.