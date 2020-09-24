High school basketball players in Virginia and their families and supporters may have an extra Christmas present this year.
Barring any drastic changes, which is always possible in this COVID-19 year, boys and girls basketball will be the first prep sports played in the state since the pandemic made its unwelcome appearance in March.
The first games are slated to be played Dec. 21. The schedule for the Cumberland District teams of J.I. Burton, Castlewood, Eastside, Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Thomas Walker also includes games on Dec. 31. Playing hoops contests at area high schools on New Year’s Eve is an unusual occurrence. But no one is able to argue this year is anything if not unusual.
While basketball is scheduled to open on Dec. 21, the other winter sports of wrestling, indoor track and swim and dive have first contest dates of Dec. 28.
CUMBERLAND HOOPS SLATES READY
While the Mountain 7 District — which includes Class 3 Abingdon and Class 2 teams Gate City, Union, Wise Central, Lee High, John Battle and Ridgeview — are hoping to finalize their basketball schedules later this week, the Cumberland District has its conference games set.
Thomas Walker, Twin Springs, Castlewood and Eastside are still looking to finalize their nondistrict foes, but Burton and Rye Cove are ready to go with their season tipping off on Dec. 21. Burton is schedule to play at Holston in the opener, while Rye Cove plays Hurley on the same night.
Because of the COVID-19 shortened season, basketball teams are limited to 14 regular-season games. Cumberland District teams will have two nondistrict foes with home and away contests against each.
The rest of the regular season will be district games, which begin on Dec. 29. That night, Rye Cove plays at Burton, Twin Springs plays at Eastside and Thomas Walker is at Castlewood.
The teams are also scheduled to play district games on Dec. 31. Other Cumberland games will be played each Tuesday and Friday in January.
CUMBERLAND FOOTBALL READY TO GO
The master schedule for Cumberland District football is also set.
After opening their seasons against nondistrict foes on either Feb. 22 or 27, the Cumberland teams will play against district foes for five straight weeks beginning on March 5.
J.I. Burton (at Chilhowie), Twin Springs (hosts Twin Valley), Rye Cove (hosts Hurley) and Castlewood (hosts Honaker) open their gridiron seasons on Feb. 22, while Eastside (hosts Hurley) and Thomas Walker (at Twin Valley) open their seasons on Feb. 27.
PRAYERS FOR DILLON
Eastside football player Dillon Meade is facing a struggle much tougher than blocking or tackling on the football field.
Meade is in desperate need of prayer and is listed in critical condition with a head injury after being involved in a vehicle accident earlier this week.
His family appreciates all prayers and well wishes.