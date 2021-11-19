NASCAR announced Friday the return of practice and qualifying for each national series to set the starting lineups for race weekends in 2022.
The announcement comes after nearly two seasons with race weekends largely held without practice or qualifying — a procedure born out of necessity to reduce travel days and on-site personnel while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, all events across all three NASCAR national series are scheduled to include qualifying.
“NASCAR is excited to return practice and qualifying to its race weekends,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “We missed seeing cars and trucks on track all weekend long, and so did our fans. We worked closely with our broadcast partners, teams and race tracks to create an exciting, unique qualifying format, while keeping several of the efficiencies that helped our entire industry successfully navigate the pandemic.”
The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is unique in that there will be two 50-minute practice sessions and four qualifying races to set the field for the Sunday, April 17, main event. The qualifying races are based on a random draw.
Specific to smaller ovals at Bristol (once it’s back to concrete), Martinsville, Richmond and Dover, there will be a 15-minute practice with drivers separated in two groups based on the finishing order of the previous race.
There will be a two-lap qualifying in a knockout-style format with the top five advancing to the final round. The fastest driver in the final round will earn the Busch pole award.
The lead-up to the Daytona 500 will have its traditional extended practice format. Qualifying for the Busch Pole Award is set for Wednesday, Feb. 16, with the 150-mile qualifying races the following day.
There are also extended practices at the first Atlanta race since the track has been resurfaced, and Gateway, new on the 2022 schedule. Extended practices are also scheduled for Nashville and the championship weekend at Phoenix.