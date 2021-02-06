EWING — This basketball season has been quite different, but one thing remained constant: the Eastside girls basketball team.
For the sixth consecutive year, the Lady Spartans took home the Cumberland District tournament crown, this time winning the title in thrilling fashion over Thomas Walker, 58-57 on Saturday inside Kyle P. Rosenbalm Gymnasium.
Eastside’s Chloe Powers — who had missed eight straight shots — nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer from the right wing in front of her own bench with five seconds remaining.
Kaitlyn Brown missed a wild shot as time — and Thomas Walker’s — hopes expired. The Lady Pioneers were in search of their first tournament title since 2005.
Saturday’s matchup marked the teams’ fourth meeting this season, and they split the matchups.
“I called time out and I said, ‘Chloe, at some point, you have to make a big shot for this team,’ “ Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “The design was not a 3-point shot. It was to get to the rim. We were wanting to drive and maybe get a kick-out, but it wasn’t there and she drained it.
“We never gave up,” Ruff added. “I’m super proud of them because that’s a good team that we’ve split with now.”
“It was a great game and (Eastside) is always going to play hard,” TW coach Jonathan Lovelace said. “What hurt us was the basic fundamentals of the game. If we hit our layups and free throws, we win by 15 points.”
Anna Whited had a big game for the Lady Spartans, scorching the nets for 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and a 5-for-5 effort from the free-throw line.
Kacie Jones had 14 while Powers finished with 10.
Eastside shot 20-for-49 from the field and 10-for-12 from the charity stripe.
Eastside started out hot, nailing four 3s in the first quarter and leading 16-6 at one point. Thomas Walker quickly got back into the game behind the scoring of junior post player Larkin Burke, who finished with a team-best 22 points.
Brown added 11 and Talyn Dibrell scored 10.
One of the biggest keys for Eastside was controlling Thomas Walker guard Shelbie Fannon. Ruff’s crew did just that, holding her to six points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.
“The key to beating Thomas Walker in my eyes was shutting down a hot Shelbie Fannon that had hurt us the last two times we played,” Ruff said.
The Lady Pioneers held a 35-29 lead at halftime but committed three straight turnovers out of the break. The trouble rose again to start the fourth, when the Lady Pioneers missed their first eight shots, though they still clung to a lead with 4:10 remaining.
“I have never learned a lot from winning,” Lovelace said. “It’s when you lose that you learn the most. The sting of this and knowing what we have to work on going forward, I think it will help us.”
Thomas Walker was 25-for-59 from the field but hit just 4 of 13 at the line.
Eastside will travel to face defending Class 1 state co-champion Honaker of the Black Diamond District on Monday.
“Honaker has a lot of size and they shoot a lot of 3-pointers,” Ruff said. “They’re a lot like Thomas Walker.”
Thomas Walker will host either Grundy or Chilhowie on Wednesday.