While plenty has changed in the world over the past couple of years, some things have remained constant.
Among those dependable things? The Mountain 7 District has had a girls basketball team in the VHSL Class 2 championship game since the classification’s creation.
The district won seven straight state titles until this past season when Luray edged Gate City to take the crown, but it was the eighth straight year a Mountain 7 team played for a state championship.
Prior to reclassification, Gate City and Wise Central played in the final, meaning a team from the Mountain 7 reached the state title game for a decade.
This season promises to be as competitive as ever.
GATE CITY
Last season: 17-2
Last season, the Lady Blue Devils fell just short of their ultimate goal of back-to-back state championships.
Coach Kelly Houseright faces a big rebuilding job following the graduation of all-state selection Sarah Thompson, who’s now playing at East Tennessee State. Thompson averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.0 steals per game in her senior year.
But Gate City’s cupboard isn’t empty.
“We have a good nucleus of our team back, but our district is going to be as tough as ever,” Houseright said. “It will be a battle every night out on the court.”
That nucleus includes returning starters Macey Mullins, an all-state guard, guard Lexi Ervin and post player Riley Houseright. Also back are juniors Addie Gibson, Braylin Steele, K.K. Baker and Piper Lane, and sophomore Makayla Bays.
Freshman Jayden Carrico could be a key newcomer.
The Lady Blue Devils open the season on Tuesday against Dobyns-Bennett.
WISE CENTRAL
Last season: 10-4
The Lady Warriors will build toward a strong season using a blend of veterans and young players.
“We will have a good mix of experience and youth this year and with quality leadership we could be a good team by February, and that is our goal,” veteran coach Robin Dotson said. “We had a delayed start with the volleyball team’s success, having eight basketball players that were a part of the volleyball team. We are a work in progress and will be through the month of December.”
Central returns two starters: seniors Jill Sturgill and Isabella Sturgill. Senior Bayleigh Allison and junior Emilee Mullins also return along with seniors Kate Jessee and Baylee Collins, junior Lexi Sturgill and sophomore Emilee Brickey.
Freshman Hannah McAmis heads a crop of newcomers that includes fellow freshmen Abbie Jordan, Jayden Foster and Gracie Thompson and junior Kayley Lawson.
Central opens Tuesday against J.I. Burton in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia-Wise.
LEE HIGH
Last season: 3-11
Second-year head coach Brandon Mosier is looking for improvement from a team that has back six players who saw time in the starting five at some point last season.
“I’m looking forward to getting started and continuing to watch these kids grow,” Mosier said.
Back for the Lady Generals are junior guard Drew Cox, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season; sophomore point guard Cassidy Hammonds, sophomore center Chloe Calton, senior guard Tate Cox, senior forward Madison Jessee, senior forward Ally Bowen and sophomore guard Blair Calton.
Mosier lists three newcomers — sophomore Sybella Yeary, junior Jaelyn Hall and senior Anna Pillai — he feels can make an impact in the new season.
Lee tips off the season Monday on the road at Rye Cove.
UNION
Last season: 5-10
Following a rebuilding season, coach Kory Bostic’s squad will be looking to make some noise. The Lady Bears return five starters, among them All-Region 2D pick Abby Slagle, a junior.
“This team is working really hard and has gained valuable experience from last season and over the summer,” Bostic said. “I think our team can be very competitive in the always-tough Mountain 7.”
Post player Gracy McKinney and guards Isabella Blagg and Brooke Bailey, all juniors, are back for the Lady Bears, joined by sophomore post player Jordan Shuler.
Newcomers adding depth to the lineup are junior Hannah Mullins, freshman Aliyah Davidson and sophomore Bella Bascope at guard and senior Abby Collins and freshman Parker Potter in the post.
Union opens Thursday against Twin Valley in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia-Wise.
RIDGEVIEW
Last season: 11-5
The Lady Wolfpack face a strong schedule and that’s just the way coach Donnie Frazier likes it.
“We have put together a challenging schedule for this season. Hopefully we continue to grow as the season progresses and we are battle-tested by tournament time,” Frazier said.
Ridgeview returns four starters from last year’s solid season.
Leading the way are returning all-state forward Hailey Sutherland, who averaged 14.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game last season, and All-Region 2D guard Brooklyn Frazier, a Pikeville commit who averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.
Also back are sophomore guard Braelynn Strouth and junior forward Maggie Grant.
Sophomore guard Caiti Hill looks to round out this season’s starting five.
Four freshmen — Hadaya Abshire, Tsega Mullins, Caylee Sykes and Makenzie Wright — offer depth.
Ridgeview is to open its season on Dec. 7 at home against Honaker.
ABINGDON
Last season: 6-6
Jimmy Brown’s Lady Falcons are in rebuilding mode after losing, among others, all-state pick Morgan Blevins (19.2 ppg, 11.1 rpg) and All-Mountain 7 selection Randi Osborne off last season’s team.
Abingdon returns three players — sophomore post player Ella Seymore, junior post player Taylor Jennings and junior guard Cadence Waters — who saw action off the bench last season.
A youthful group — freshmen Sarah Williams and Abbey O’Quinn, sophomore Katy Creasy and junior Ellie Williams at guard, and freshmen Brenna Green and Alba Sola Garcia and sophomore Eller Buddington in the post — look to provide depth.
“We are going to be young and thin, but I like my team,” Brown said. “Hopefully we are getting better every day and will be ready to compete in a tough district and region.”
Abingdon begins play Tuesday at home against Pulaski County.
JOHN BATTLE
Last season: 1-13
Jeff Adkins, the granddaddy of area coaches, is set to coach his final season after 40 years in the business. After coaching at Whitewood, Coeburn and Eastside, he’s spent the past six seasons at John Battle.
The Lady Trojans, after struggling last season, have four returning starters.
“If we come together we could be fun to watch. It could be an interesting season,” Adkins said.
Two of the returners are seniors Anna McKee and Hanna Jo McReynolds. McKee averaged 16.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and McReynolds put up just over four points and four rebounds per game last season.
Also back are sophomore starters Charlee McKee and Olivia Stevens.
The fifth starter and depth should come from a trio of newcomers: juniors Emma Bishop and Cayleigh Otey, freshman Kara Kelley and sophomore Claire Booher.
The Lady Trojans open their season Wednesday against George Wythe in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off at Virginia High.