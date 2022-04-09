Seamus Power isn’t going to win the Masters, but he’ll be going for a little piece of Augusta National history on Sunday.
Power, the East Tennessee State graduate, shot his third consecutive 74 in Saturday’s third round. He could become the fifth player in Masters’ history with the same score in every round. Walter Hagen (all 76s in 1939), Lew Worsham (74s in 1954) Kenny Knox (75s in 1987) and George Archer (75s in 1989) are the only players to do so.
Power, who narrowly missed several birdie putts on Saturday, chipped in from behind the 18th green for his only birdie of the day. He has four birdies in three rounds, three on short putts to go along with the chip-in.
“It’s just tough to make birdies out there, or at least I’m finding that,” said Power, who moved up from a tie for 45th place to a share of 37th. “I hit some more good shots on the back nine. It’s just one of those days and I haven’t been quite been able to make like an odd 20-footer to kind of keep me in it. So a little more frustration, but it was nice to get a birdie at the last.”
Power got aggressive on the four par-five holes. He had eagle putts on the first two but could manage to make only pars. His second shot on No. 2 actually hit the cup as it raced some 30 feet past the hole before he three-putted.
After another par on the par-five 13th, he hit his 7-wood on his second shot at the 15th into a pond behind the green and scored a bogey, his third of the day.
Power said the 7-wood was going 240 yards on the range and he had 245 to the back of the green into a breeze. The ball flew the green, bounced off a hill and scooted into the water.
“I thought when it was in the air I might make an eagle,” he said. “I’m not even sure what I would do differently, maybe just lay it up. But the position I was in I figured it was worth a shot.”
Power said his first three rounds at Augusta have been quite the learning experience.
“(Caddy) Simon (Keelan) and I were talking on the last few holes, what we’re learning, this and that,” he said. “Today is just tough going. Again, I did a lot of good things, but you’re just going to learn little tweaks here and there.
“It’s been fun and it’s going to be more fun again tomorrow. Hopefully I can get something going early and kind of keep it going.”