Seamus Power is on a roll and the former East Tennessee State golfer is on the verge of playing himself into all the big events of professional golf.
Power’s third-place tie at the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday propelled him to 49th in the World Golf Rankings. That’s an important step because golfers the top 50 the week before the Masters make the field. It would be Power’s first appearance in a major championship.
“It’s definitely a special moment," Power said. “It’s a huge milestone, but the plan is for this to be only a passing point for now.”
Power shot 65 on Sunday to reach 19 under par. He finished only behind Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley. Matsuyama beat Henley in a playoff with an eagle.
The 34-year-old Power has been building to this point with several top finishes over the past few years. His win at the Barbasol Championship in the autumn validated his work and he’s continued to skyrocket.
The $442,500 he won on Sunday pushed him to $1,231,442 in earnings this season, putting him 16th on the money list. He’s 14th in the FedEx Cup standings and his career earnings sit at $5,340,974.
Seventeen tournaments ago, Power was ranked 437th in the world and basically playing to retain his PGA Tour card.
“It would have been impossible to imagine myself on this path a few years ago because my biggest obstacle was my lack of opportunities to play,” he said.
Power has no such issues these days. The Barbasol Championship win gave him a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and he’s taking full advantage of it. In his past seven appearances, Power has made six cuts and finished no worse than 21st in any of those tournaments where he made the cut.
In January, he’s played to a total of 39 under through eight rounds, including tying his career-low round with a 63 at the Tournament of Champions.
“I think I’ll have probably my spot in the playoffs locked up after this week,” he said immediately after the Sony Open. “That’s a nice one. It’s by far the earliest I've ever had it locked up before, so it’s kind of new territory for me.
"The goal is to be in East Lake at the end of the year for the Tour Championship, FedExCup Playoffs. That goal doesn’t change after this week. It’s just kind of just adds a couple points to my total, but a long ways to go.”
Power, an Irishman who lives in Las Vegas, is already exempt into this year’s PGA Championship. In addition to chasing a Masters berth, he could also be in line for the U.S. Open and British Open, both of which have the World Rankings as part of their qualification process. He will also be in The Players Championship.
The PGA Tour's next stop is in California for The American Express, in which Power has finished 11th and 21st.
“I really enjoy playing there,” he said. “Anyone who has been to Palm Springs in the winter, it’s beautiful. The grass is greener. Normally it’s perfect conditions. I mean, La Quinta Country Club to me is the best conditioned course I think I’ve seen. It’s incredible.
“I really enjoy putting there. I haven’t played for a couple years, so hopefully I can get it rolling again once I get back there.”
Power won five tournaments at ETSU, including the 2007 and 2010 Atlantic Sun Conference championships. He graduated magna cum laude in economics in 2010.