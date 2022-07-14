One tiny bunker spoiled Seamus Power’s opening round at the British Open.
Power, the East Tennessee State grad who is ranked 37th in the world, made a double-bogey on the 12th hole and finished with a one-over-par 73 on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
After hitting what he called his best drive of the day, Power found himself in a tiny pot bunker — one of 112 on the course. He was just 34 yards from pin on the 352-yard hole but had no shot. He blasted out sideways and wound up with a six.
“I did a lot of good stuff, but I just hit it in one bunker on 12 and it probably cost me 2 1/2, 3 shots,” Power said. “The bunker is 3 yards by 4 yards and you can hit it anywhere but there, and I hit it well. It just never moved.”
Power also had a couple of three-putts, one for par on the par-five fifth when he landed his 5-iron shot well short of the pin, only to watch it roll 120 feet by on one of the course’s gigantic double greens.
The course was playing as fast and firm as it ever had, and that was giving some players trouble. Power hit a 2-iron to pin high off the tee on the 18th hole, playing 356 yards, and made birdie to close his round.
“It’s really, really fiery,” said Power, who was playing with Brooks Koepka (73) and Cameron Smith (67). “If you can hit something running down the fairway, there’s not really much to stop it. The holes coming in, they’re playing so unusual. I think Brooks hit it probably 440 yards down 14. He ran out of fairway. I didn’t even know it was possible.”
Power wound up with four birdies, three bogeys and the double. One of his highlights came at the par-four ninth hole, which was playing 352 yards. His drive wound up over the green, 52 yards from the hole, and he got up and down for birdie.
“There’s like five, six key shots out there, and if you hit them well today, you can have five, six very easy birdies,” said Power, who was nine strokes off the lead of Cameron Young, who dazzled with a 64. “I didn’t do that today.”
Adrian Meronk, the other former ETSU golfer in the field, got off to a nervous start and rebounded for a 75. Meronk, who won the Irish Open two weeks ago, made five bogeys on the front nine en route to a 41. He added another bogey before playing the final seven holes in three under par to salvage the day.
Power plays with Koepka and Smith again in Friday’s second round, beginning at 8:04 a.m. (EST). He’ll be trying to make the cut in all four majors this year, having finished tied for 27th at the Masters, ninth at the U.S. Open and 12th at the PGA Championship. He had never played in a major before this year.
Meronk is playing with Haotong Li (73) and Marcus Amitage (71) and will tee off at 1:57 a.m. (EST).