ABINGDON — Independence’s pitching corps was not a secret to anyone who follows high school baseball in Virginia.
The Tigers made their hitting known Saturday.
Independence pounded out 10 hits against Abingdon ace Chase Hungate and held off a furious late-game rally for a 6-3 win in the VHSL Class 3 championship game at Falcon Park.
The victory gave the Ashburn-based school in Loudon County its first state baseball title. Independence opened in the fall of 2019.
OFF AND RUNNING
The Tigers wasted no time producing runs.
Josh Hand — who finished 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored — opened the game by singling to left field. A sacrifice bunt by David Mendez moved Hand to second and Alabama commit Brandon Clarke delivered a single to left that scored Hand and put the Tigers up 1-0.
Independence (13-4) scored two more runs in the second inning thanks to doubles from Aiden McDonald and Jack Gagen to set the tone for the game.
“We’ve been doing that in the postseason,” Independence coach Joe McDonald said. “Scoring first is big for us. The four losses that we had this year we fell behind early and kind of clawed out from that.”
Independence added another run in the third and two more in the fourth before Hungate found his stride. He retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced and shut down the Tigers in the final three frames.
TOUGH CHALLENGE
The Falcons (17-1) managed only two hits through the first five innings. Their offense started to come around late in the game, but too much damage had been done.
Abingdon faced four pitchers, including starter Jack McDonald. All four have committed to NCAA Division I schools.
LATE RALLY
The Falcons threatened in the sixth inning when they loaded the bases on an infield hit from Luke Francisco and back-to-back walks by Ethan Gibson and Jake O’Quinn, but they failed to score.
In the bottom of the seventh, Abingdon threatened again thanks to a single, an Independence error and four walks, and this time the Falcons came through. They scored three runs and had the bases loaded with Brody Dotson at the plate representing the winning run.
A high fly to short, however, ended the contest.
It was a tough loss for Abingdon and coach Mark Francisco, whose team was playing in the state tournament for a third straight time. The Falcons were state runners-up in 2018 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2019. Last year's season was canceled because of the pandemic.
“Going in we knew the opponent we faced today was tough, but I didn’t know they were that tough,” Francisco said Saturday. “It was like playing a college team, really. But we had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh. And to fight back like that, I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids.
“The ball didn’t bounce our way today and we got beat by a better team. I just couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the effort that we gave today.”
AN AMAZING YEAR
The loss was the only blemish on an amazing season for Abingdon, whose roster boasted 10 seniors.
“It’s the most selfless group of kids I’ve ever been around,” the veteran Francisco said. “They really do care about each other. They don’t really care about personal accolades. It’s a true team.”