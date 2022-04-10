Seamus Power started to figure out Augusta National just as his first Masters appearance came to an end.
Power shot a two-under-par 70 in the final round, and it left the East Tennessee State graduate yearning for more.
“It was an incredible week,” Power said after he finished four over par, tied for 27th place and earned $111,000. “I enjoyed everything. Hopefully, I get to come back.
“It was good. It was fun. It’s just like you picture it. Perfect weather, sun shining, really fast greens and just a light breeze.”
Power, who had shot scores of 74 in each of the first four rounds, finally broke par by making five birdies. That exceeded his total through 54 holes.
“I was delighted,” Power said. “It felt like a birdie-fest out there for me. I played nicely again.”
He final birdie came at the par-three 16th hole, where his 7-iron approach caught a hill and rolled down to within inches of the cup. It was the same hole where Stewart Cink made a hole-in-one on Friday.
“I hit two good shots on 16 this week,” Power said “Two very, very close. When it started to turn, you could hear the people and see the crowd stand up. I knew it was close.”
Power’s other birdies came at No. 2, No. 6, No. 8 and No. 13. He bogeyed the first, fifth and 12th holes.
“I played the par-fives much better today,” said Power, who finished tied with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. “That was the biggest difference. I was three under for the par-fives today. It just changes your whole outlook on the course. You can be patient.”
Power bogeyed the 12th three times in four days. It’s been called the toughest short par-three in the world.
“It’s just a tough hole. It’s so shallow,” he said. “All four of my shots I would have taken. You’re feeling the wind going one way, and then you get a gust going the other way. It’s something I learned from and hopefully put it to better use next time around.”
With his first week at Augusta in the books, Power was asked if he was satisfied with the results. He said he wasn’t.
“I had higher hopes,” he said, “It’s one of those things. It’s golf. You know sometimes it’s not quite your week, and sometimes the putts don’t drop. That’s what happened to me. I hit it nicely and gave myself chances.”