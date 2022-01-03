After developing a love for the game in the Model City, two Kingsport players are dreaming of March Madness.
John Fulkerson and Makale Foreman lead a group of Northeast Tennessee basketball players showcasing their skills on collegiate courts. Joining them in the NCAA Division I ranks is David Crockett’s all-time leading scorer.
A player from Hampton is a Christian college national champion, and others are making their marks at the Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.
John Fulkerson, Tennessee
“Fulky” has endeared himself to Vols fans with his all-out effort, which includes a 24-point, 10-rebound performance to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 77-73 win over No. 8 Arizona on Dec. 21. His performance against the Wildcats resulted in Fulkerson being named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week, an award named for the late Arizona coach.
The 6-foot-9 graduate forward is averaging 9.9 points per game in addition to a team-best 6.6 rebounds and 16 blocks.
After playing as a freshman and sophomore at Dobyns-Bennett, he played his final two seasons at Christ School in Asheville, North Carolina, where he broke former Duke star Marshall Plumlee’s single-season blocks record.
Fulkerson appeared in 10 games for Tennessee in the 2016-17 season but took a redshirt year after suffering a dislocated elbow and broken wrist. He saw action in 30 games as redshirt freshman before taking on a bigger role his sophomore year when the Vols were ranked No. 1 in the country for five weeks. He had key moments in wins over No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky.
Fulkerson stepped up his junior year and led Vols with 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Included were memorable 22-point and 27-point performances in back-to-back wins over Florida and Kentucky before the pandemic shut down both the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.
During the Vols’ 18-9 2020-21 campaign, Fulkerson averaged 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game before his season came to end thanks to a vicious elbow from Florida’s Omar Payne during an SEC Tournament game.
Fulkerson made Vol Nation happy with his decision to come back for a graduate season. Tennessee has wins over North Carolina, Colorado and Arizona and Fulkerson is averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He missed the Vols’ loss at Alabama while in COVID-19 protocol.
Makale Foreman, Cal
Foreman also is taking advantage of the NCAA’s offer of extra eligibility and is in his second season at Cal.
He was the Big 7 Conference player of the year in 2015 at Dobyns-Bennett before doing one year of post-grad basketball at Hargrave Military Academy. He played two seasons at Chattanooga, highlighted by a career-high 30 points at The Citadel as a sophomore. He started all 33 games for the Mocs and ranked second in the Southern Conference with an average of 35.2 minutes per game.
After sitting out the 2018-19 season at Stony Brook because of NCAA transfer rules, the 6-1 guard played one year for the Seawolves and broke the school record by hitting 104 3-point goals in a season.
Foreman averaged 7.2 points per game his first graduate season at Cal during which he hit a buzzer-beating, 3-pointer in a 72-70 win over San Francisco. He has appeared in 13 games this season for 9-5 Cal, which has won five straight after Sunday’s 74-50 victory over Arizona State.
Patrick Good, Winthrop
Good, too, is playing for his third college program. After scoring a school-record 2,716 points at Crockett, he joined former Science Hill star Jovann Johnson as the only three-time Northeast Tennessee boys basketball player of the year.
As a freshman at Appalachian State, Good averaged 7.0 points per game then chose to return home and play for East Tennessee State, sitting out the 2017-18 because of transfer rules. He averaged 10.4 points a game as a sophomore for the Bucs and broke the school record when he made 11 3-pointers against Western Carolina.
Good averaged 7.5 points per game as a junior and that season turned in one of the most memorable performances in school history. He scored 26 points — 17 over the final 4:16 — to rally the Bucs to a 68-67 win over Western Carolina that clinched the Southern Conference regular-season championship. He hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left.
The Bucs went on to win the SoCon tournament and finish 30-4 after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. Good opted out of a senior season with the Bucs but resumed his career with Winthrop.
He is averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles with a team-best 37 goals from 3-point range. He went 11-for-19 from distance and scored 33 points in a 92-86 loss at Washington State and hit for 18 in an 82-74 win at Washington.
Coby Jones Johnson University
After playing football at the University of the Cumberlands, the Hampton product has flourished on the basketball court at Johnson University.
Last season, he led the Royals to the National Christian College Athletic Association DII national title — scoring 30 points in the win over Arlington Baptist — and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
The 6-3 Jones, playing as a super season, won the 2021 NCCAA DII Pete Maravich Award, which highlights excellence in competition, skills, academics and Christian service. He’s a two-time NCCAA All-American after averaging 21.6 points per game as a junior and 20.9 as a senior.
Jones leads Johnson, which is transitioning to the NAIA as a member of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, with 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this year.
Teammate Gavin Grubb, a Sullivan East standout, averaged 12.9 points last season. He’s appeared in two games after battling injury this year.
Michael Mays and Blake Atwood, King
Mays, a 5-10 redshirt senior who transferred from Reinhardt to his hometown school, led King with 13.4 points per game before a season-ending injury in 2020-21. The former Tennessee High standout has returned with a vengeance, averaging a team-best 15.3 points over the Tornado’s first 10 games of this season.
Atwood, the 2019 Northeast Tennessee player of the year out of Johnson County, is King’s top player off the bench. The 6-1 junior ranks second on the team at 9.3 points per game.
Trevor Hensley, Milligan
Hensley, Unicoi County’s all-time leading scorer with 2,378 points and the 2018 All-NET player of the year, had a team-best 17 points in a 90-52 rout of Toccoa Falls in Milligan’s last outing. The 6-2 senior guard is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 assists.
Jordan McLoyd, Randolph
After averaging 11 points a game his freshman season, the 5-11 sophomore out of Science Hill is averaging 9.8 points and a team-best 2.9 assists through the Wildcats’ first 10 games of the 2021-22 season.