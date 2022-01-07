Icy roads and frigid temperatures have forced another round of changes to the high school sports lineup. Though some games will be played, many have been postponed or canceled.
Here are the changes (as of 1 p.m., Friday)
BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL
In Northeast Tennessee:
* Volunteer at Unicoi County, ppd.
* University High at Unaka is postponed to Jan. 8 with varsity only games starting at 5 p.m.
* Hampton at Happy Valley is postponed until Feb. 8
* North Greene at Cloudland is postponed to Jan. 8 with girls varsity tipping off at 12:30 p.m. followed by the boys. No JV games.
* Knox Webb at Providence Academy is postponed until Monday, Jan. 10.
In Southwest Virginia:
* J.I Burton at Rye Cove is postponed until Saturday, Jan. 8. JV boys tip off at 3 p.m. The J.I. Burton at Elizabethton game (originally scheduled for Jan. 8) has been postponed with date TBD.
* Eastside at Twin Springs is postponed to Jan. 18.
* Thomas Walker at Castlewood is postponed to Jan. 15. JV girls will tip things off at 2 p.m.
* Marion at John Battle is postponed until Jan. 22. JV boys tip off at 4 p.m. with varsity to follow.
* Union at Central is postponed until Jan. 17
* Twin Valley at Honaker, ppd.
* Schedule update: Lee High will now travel to Abingdon on Saturday, Jan. 8. JV girls tip off at noon, followed by varsity girls and varsity boys.
WRESTLING
* Dobyns-Bennett's rescheduled home match for Friday has been canceled.
COLLEGE
* King University's basketball doubleheader against Francis Marion University has been postponed to Feb. 5. The women's game will tip off at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow.
