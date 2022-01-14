ELIZABETHTON — In the midst of a tough Upper Lakes Conference basketball road trip, the Volunteer boys proved to be up to the task.
The Falcons used a balanced attack to subdue Elizabethton 64-50 inside John Treadway Gymnasium on Friday night.
In the night's varsity opener, the Elizabethton girls put together an incredible second-quarter blitz to crush Volunteer 70-48.
STEPPING UP
Steady from the outset, the Volunteer boys eased out to a 34-21 lead by halftime. Scoring at will inside and from beyond the arc, the Falcons (12-7, 2-0) refused to allow the Cyclones (8-8, 1-1) to make any significant headway.
“Winning on the road is always difficult,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “It says a lot about our team and how they’ve bought into what we’re coaching.
“They’ve been in a lot of wars so far and continue to step up. We’ve got another tough conference road game tomorrow at Unicoi. We’ll see where we stand after that.”
Garrison Barrett led the Falcons with 14 points. Bradin Minton added 13 and Jon Wes Lovelace 10.
Cason Christian grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, Lovelace hauled in six and and Joltin Harrison distributed four assists.
Jake Roberts, Bryson Rollins and Nicholas Wilson each scored 10 points for the Cyclones.
THUNDERING COMEBACK
If basketball is a game of runs, then what the Lady Cyclones did could best be described as a stampede. Trailing 19-13 after the first quarter, Elizabethton outscored Volunteer 25-1 in the second stanza to take a commanding 38-20 lead by halftime.
During that stunning spell, the Lady Cyclones hit five 3-pointers and held the Lady Falcons scoreless until a Veda Barton free throw with 1:25 to go before the half.
Elizabethton never looked back.
“Things are a lot easier when you’re making shots,” said Lady Cyclones coach Lucas Andrews. “We moved the ball well and the girls took good shots.”
Elizabethton’s stifling defense in the second quarter refused to let the Lady Falcons (10-9, 0-2) catch their breath.
“We said from the beginning we would hang our hat on defense and rebounding,” Andrews added. “I think that showed in the second quarter.”
Lina Lyon scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Cyclones (11-5, 2-0).
“I didn’t feel like I was playing my best early,” Lyon said. “I just wanted to do my best for my team.”
Reiley Whitson, who drained four of the Lady Cyclones’ 12 treys, added 14 points. Olivia Holly had 11 points and Renna Lane 10.
Barton finished with 21 points.