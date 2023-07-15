Golf logo
GREENEVILLE — Mike Poe and Tim Dinwiddie teamed to win the Tennessee Senior Four-Ball Championship on Friday at Link Hills Country Club.

Poe and Dinwiddie, who qualified fourth after two rounds of medal play, beat Craig McElhaney and John Thomas 2&1 in the match play final.

