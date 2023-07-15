Poe, Dinwiddie capture Tennessee Senior Four-Ball title From staff reports Jul 15, 2023 Jul 15, 2023 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email METRO CREATIVE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GREENEVILLE — Mike Poe and Tim Dinwiddie teamed to win the Tennessee Senior Four-Ball Championship on Friday at Link Hills Country Club.Poe and Dinwiddie, who qualified fourth after two rounds of medal play, beat Craig McElhaney and John Thomas 2&1 in the match play final.Tony Green and Garry Skiddons captured the Super Senior Division title. They beat Eddie Bailey and Jeff Jones 4&3 in the championship match. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Federal grant could benefit 250 Northeast State students a year Grant funds mentoring program for new UVA Wise students Youth Fishing Derby participant catches something other than a fish No timeline set by Sullivan County for justice center bond Fun Fest Weekend Events Editorial: Should fireworks laws be enforced? ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.