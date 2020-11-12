In many ways, it has been pieces of a season, scattered indeterminately across a year of uncertainty.
But the players are in the process of painting a masterpiece that should hang on the hearts of high school football fans for generations to come.
At second-round playoff games across Tennessee on Friday, prior to kickoff with both teams on the field, it would be fitting for a moment of silence — followed by a heartfelt time of ovation with as much noise as an attendance-limited crowd can make.
The silence would mark the deep tragedy this world has endured as COVID-19 has claimed so many lives. The ovation would be for all student-athletes who put on helmets, and for every coach.
To understand the need for this recognition, it’s important to look back.
Envision a burly-voiced football coach, somewhere in the decades long ago, yelling at a slightly overweight teenager as the boy struggled with a drill.
“You’re not tough enough,” the coach screamed. “You don’t have what it takes to be a high school football player.”
And maybe in that moment what the coach said was true. The Friday night lights would soon be shining, and the mood of an entire community would rise and fall as the local team fought for a victory over its rival — players pouring out sweat, banged and bruised and maybe a little bloody as they gave their all to accomplish something that people might talk about for weeks, months or even years.
Fast forward to 2020. Spring football didn’t happen. It was a socially distant summer. Preseason scrimmages fell by the wayside and jamborees didn’t materialize.
As players and coaches looked ahead, it seemed unlikely there would be even one game. Football, we were reminded, was “the opposite of social distancing.”
There was no overwhelming consensus about whether the games should be played. And if they were played, when should they start?
Some schools started on time, like Science Hill and Elizabethton. Some teams began a little late, like Unaka. Others kicked off on Sept. 25, allowing time for basically half a season (Metro Nashville schools). And there were those who didn’t play at all (Shelby County schools).
For those who did play, nobody knew what to expect when the first games kicked off in August. Would there be many turnovers, missed tackles galore and special teams breakdowns? Would it look like varsity football?
But a strange thing happened. For 48 minutes on Friday nights, when the games beat COVID-19 cancellations, it would be hard to distinguish the games from other years — at least for the casual fans. This was true even when teams were short-handed, and that was because coaches did an astounding job of adapting.
But this was a different level of adaption. It was rising above incredible adversity.
Yes, there are still four more weeks that need to be completed before state champions can be crowned. With the pandemic raging across our state and nation like an unyielding ogre, the playoffs may or may not finish.
And even if they do, it seems likely a major favorite in one of the nine classifications will fall by the COVID wayside — getting knocked out of the playoffs because quarantine sidelines too many student-athletes.
But even if it ended after this week, every player who put on a helmet, laced up a cleat and donned a pair of shoulder pads deserves a moment to be recognized.
The 2020 high school football season has been highlighted by playing for love of the game. All of the offseason weightlifting, sprints in the hot sun, practice repetitions and the like were done with no promises. But the players came to practice. They put in the work. Like a kid in the backseat of the car on a road trip, they wore out their coaches with the are-we-there-yet question: “Are we going to be able to play?”
Perhaps the brush strokes of the fledgling artists are no more brilliant than the ones crafted by the Sullivan North Golden Raiders. They had two gaps in their season — one of 22 days and one of 14 — but with zero wins they lined up in Week 11 and competed. It was the last game in school history, and they had to travel to Roan Mountain for a cold finish.
And boy did they compete. The score was 0-0 at halftime, and the Raiders were still within one score early in the fourth quarter.
There was no reason for North to put forth this kind of effort except for one thing: love of the game.
Players across Tennessee handled temperature checks, mask wearing, major changes to routines and avoided crowded gatherings with friends — just to get a chance to play. It would have been understandable for them to throw their hands in the air and quit.
But they didn’t. They played because the game is more than a distraction. It satiates the inner desire to compete.
And if the BlueCross Bowl comes to pass in December, every team that makes it should remember all the teams who aren’t there — the good ones, the average ones and those who didn’t win a single game — and acknowledge their role in the overall picture.
Because you cannot have a champion unless there is someone to beat.