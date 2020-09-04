BRISTOL, Tenn. — George Pitts said he stands by his actions during his tenure as coach at King, which was hit with major NCAA sanctions Friday. Pitts received a one-year show-cause penalty.
The Tornado men’s basketball team was put on three years’ probation, the university was fined $2,500 and the school vacated games in which ineligible student-athletes competed.
“It is ludicrous to think that a head coach can be held responsible for every indiscretion and mistake that his coaching staff commits,” said Pitts, a former Science Hill coach who is now the athletic director at Providence Academy. “I am appalled, disappointed and angry that the NCAA has taken wins and championships away from teams and players who have had nothing to do with these allegations.”
Pitts said he was not surprised by the NCAA decision.
“I expected this would happen,” he said. “The report says I didn’t promote an atmosphere of compliance. That’s their opinion, and it couldn’t be further from the truth. I did nothing wrong.”
Pitts, who coached the Tornado from 2006-20, said the NCAA investigation “played a big role” in his decision to retire from King. His King teams made three NCAA Southeast Regional appearances and won several conference championships. He retired as the winningest coach in school history with a record of 299-134.
Including high school, Pitts has 1,119 victories.
The show-cause order means any NCAA member school that wants to employ Pitts must show why he should not have restrictions on athletically related activity.
Pitts said he will not appeal the decision.
“It would be a waste of time, I don’t have the money, and I’m happy where I am,” he said. “I was anxiously awaiting what door the Lord had opened for me. Providence Academy offered me a job, and I felt that was where the Lord wanted me. I have been here for two months and I absolutely love it. I am very thankful to be here. I don’t know what the Lord has in store for me, but I plan on being at Providence Academy for a long while.”
Former King associate head coach Nick Pasqua received a two-year show-cause penalty.
The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions findings included misconduct in the university’s work-study program and academics as well as impermissible benefits. The committee said Pitts violated head coach responsibility rules, and the university did not monitor the men’s basketball work-study program.
The work-study violations involved 28 men’s basketball student-athletes receiving more than $22,000 in pay they did not earn, the committee found. The student-athletes, supervised by Pasqua, rounded up the amount of time they worked and logged inaccurate hours, including times when they were competing, and Pasqua approved the hours without confirming the accuracy. In addition, the university did not appropriately act on information suggesting the reported hours might be inaccurate.
Other violations concerned the former associate head coach providing impermissible recruiting benefits when he made substantive edits to two prospects’ admission essays, used to help gauge whether potential students not meeting admissions criteria had the ability to complete college-level work and should be admitted. Pasqua also impermissibly allowed one of the prospects to spend two days in his home, where he was provided cost-free tutoring in a math course the prospect needed to pass to be eligible.
The committee said Pitts was aware the prospect was going to stay at the former associate head coach’s home but did not ask the compliance office if the arrangement was allowable.
The committee said Pasqua also engaged in academic misconduct on behalf of a student- athlete by substantially editing his take-home test, which the student-athlete then submitted for credit. The university determined Pasqua’s editing violated the university’s honor code and the student-athlete had engaged in academic misconduct.
The committee said Pitts violated head coach responsibility rules when he was involved in arranging for impermissible recruiting benefits and failing to monitor his staff.
“A culture of rules compliance starts at the top,” the committee said in its report. “When head coaches do not communicate with the compliance office regarding the permissibility of actions they and/or their staffs are taking, they fail to meet their responsibilities and set poor examples for their staffs.”
The committee found that the university failed to monitor the operation of the program’s work-study positions, did not adequately educate and train the former associate head coach and failed to adequately monitor the associate head coach’s supervision of workers in his program.