Pitching is always at a premium in high school baseball, but the situation could grow exponentially in 2021.
The issue is twofold as teams basically didn’t get a traditionally competitive season in 2020, which saved wear and tear but will likely magnify the lack of in-game toughening normally supplied by conference title chases and postseason play.
“The biggest challenge for all high school teams in Tennessee is a lack of varsity experience,” said Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards. “We are counting on seniors who missed their junior year experience, along with juniors and sophomores who missed an opportunity to develop at the junior varsity level.”
The season begins March 15, and it may not look like previous years until teams get fairly deep into April.
“We have been on a strict throwing plan that includes a lot of pre- and post-throwing arm-body care,” David Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “Keeping up with the volume of max-effort throws has allowed us to closely monitor arm health. Our workloads have increased over time, and we plan on being close to where we have been in years past.”
But the Pioneers’ workloads haven’t necessarily matched other schools in the past.
“Our goal is always safety,” Street said. “We as a program have never been very big on high pitch counts in general, especially in March.”
Seeing many area teams adopt more of the “bullpen game” approach that's increasingly common in Major League Baseball wouldn't be unexpected. The idea is a pitcher starts with the plan of throwing only an inning or two before a parade of relievers finishes out the game.
“I think it is safe to say our bullpen will be a very large part of our entire year,” Street said.
At Daniel Boone, it’s going to be closer to business as usual, said coach Scott Hagy.
“We’re not changing our plans from any other year,” Hagy said. “Our pitchers are in good shape and increasing their pitch count on schedule. I’m seeing our pitching ahead of our hitting at this point.”
Dobyns-Bennett coach Ryan Wagner said last year wasn’t a complete wash for pitchers.
“I think there are some unknowns for sure,” Wagner said. “But the summer league helped for sure, getting to see and work with a lot of the guys. The Cardinals and Twins did a great job making it as competitive as possible, and without a spring I feel like it was taken a little more serious and teams took a little more pride in the league.”
But pitchers will go in cold in 2021, Wagner said.
“The difficult part is we are not allowed to scrimmage other teams this spring, and this is a year where everyone needs as much game-like experience as possible, due to the 2020 season being shut down,” Wagner said. “We are doing some intrasquad games, and it helps. But it’s tough to continue facing your own batters.”
Edwards said the Hilltoppers will roll things out slowly.
“Pitchers are going to have to be taken slow on pitch counts, in my opinion, because several did not log many innings last spring and summer,” he said. “I can’t speak for others, but we have always mixed 10 arms, especially the first three to four weeks.”
As teams bear down on opening day, Wagner said one thing is important for pitchers, hitters and everybody to remember.
“We are just thankful for the opportunity to step on the field and develop relationships with these guys,” he said. “And the guys are working hard. They are thankful to be practicing on the field and doing the small things to hopefully allow the season to be a successful one.”