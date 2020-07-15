Before there was Mac McClung, Zac Ervin, Bradley Dean, Josh Shoemaker, Kevin Morris or any of the great Gate City basketball players of the past 40 years, there was Darwin Pippin.
Averaging 35.9 points in his senior year of 1967-68, Pippin scorched the nets in one of the most unforgettable single seasons in the history of Southwest Virginia basketball.
The legendary southpaw scored 827 points in 23 games with no 3-point line and set the then-state record for most points in a single season. The mark still sits 17th all-time in state history.
Pippin ended his illustrious career at Gate City with 1,791 points and 1,082 rebounds. His career points total stood for 50 years.
“I like to think that there aren’t too many people out there that can say they held a record in a sport like basketball for 50 years,” Pippin said.
“There are four ways you can score effectively in basketball,” said former Gate City player and Times News sports writer Walter Carter. “There’s running, quick passing, screening and one-on-one. Darwin could do every one of those well and he was so fast and agile, which didn’t happen too often in Southwest Virginia back in those days.”
STARTING EARLY
Pippin recalled beginning to shoot basketball at an early age.
“I can remember going to school in the third grade at Weber City Elementary and at recess, on lunch and after school, I’d be on the asphalt basketball court,” he said. “I taught myself how to shoot with my left hand and I always told my girlfriends back then that I would be at the court.”
Pippin was 6-foot-2 in the eighth grade. By the time he was a freshman, he had grown 2 more inches.
“The junior varsity team that I played on when I was in eighth grade was coached by (John) Vicars and that’s where we formed a close bond as a team,” Pippin said. “We went undefeated and that team went on to make it all the way to the substate in my junior year and lost by two points to Roanoke-Northside, 66-64.”
BROTHERLY BOND
Fred Pippin — Darwin’s older brother by two years — also played on the Gate City basketball team and was quite good, but his sport was football.
“Fred was a great basketball player and I so enjoyed the two years I spent on varsity playing with him,” Darwin said. “He was a first-team all-state running back and linebacker and went on to Tennessee with Neil McMeans. Well, Fred came in at the same time that Steve Kiner and Paul Naumoff and he didn’t get much playing time behind two All-Americans.”
ROUGH AND TOUGH LPD
The old Lonesome Pine District was hard-nosed in any competitive event.
“It was tough and I think it was a lot tougher back then than it is nowadays,” Pippin said. “I can remember my senior year at Haysi, the fans were saying ‘Kill Pippin’ at the top of their lungs.”
The Blue Devils won three LPD titles during Pippin’s playing days, posting a record of 83-13 and a 62-9 mark under Vicars from 1966-68.
Gate City also enjoyed a 36-game home winning streak during the time but never reached the state tournament.
“It was frustrating that we never did get to the state tournament,” Pippin said. “I always felt like that if we could have gotten past that first game in the substate that we would have been fine. We always went up to Roanoke and played at Cassell Coliseum at Virginia Tech. Going from the smaller arenas that we played in to a massive venue with 10,500 and that big roof messed with us.”
PIPPIN AND A PRAYER
The 1967-68 Gate City team lost six of its top seven players from a team that finished the season 23-1.
“The second-best player on that team, David Jones, broke his hand with about five or six games left in the season and we weren’t as good after that because he averaged 20 points, too,” Pippin said.
Pippin entered his senior year with an impressive résumé. He already was an all-state performer who had accumulated 964 points and was coming off a season in which he averaged 24 points and 20 rebounds.
That last year of high school was all about chasing records.
“The first game against Pound, I scored 36 points and that kind of became the magic number for me,” Pippin said.
He dropped below 30 points only four times for the Blue Devils that season and scored at least 40 seven times.
He blasted Carter’s 1960 single-game scoring school record of 44 three times, including two 50-point games against Ervinton on Dec. 20 (51 points) and Pound on Jan. 17 (52).
When he hit his career high against Pound, the Devils were on the losing end in overtime at home, falling 97-89. That loss was what ended the Devils’ long winning streak.
“I can still remember the game against Pound,” Pippin said. “We were at home and when Coach Vicars took me out with a few minutes left, my arms hurt so bad and I thanked him for taking me out. I collapsed on the floor because I was exhausted.”
The sharpshooting Pippin sank 660 of his 1,302 shot attempts (50.6%) in his final three years and hauled down an average of 15.4 rebounds for his career.
During a game against Coeburn his senior year, he grabbed 29 rebounds in 32 minutes. The next day’s edition of the Times News read that he “grabbed everything except the paint off of the backboard.”
In an LPD tournament game against Coeburn on Feb. 22, Pippin needed 12 points to surpass the VHSL single-season record (770) held by Mount Vernon’s Marty Lentz (1960-61). Pippin netted 37 in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Norton.
His record stood until 1970 when Whitewood’s Mark Robinson scored 833, also in 23 games.
Pippin’s Gate City single-game record of 52 stood until 1988 when Morris scored 57, also against Pound.
The record is now 64 points, which McClung scored against Dan River in the 2017 2A West section tournament.
“Basketball is a game of deception and Darwin was great with his fakes,” Carter said. “Darwin had strong, quick hands and when he shot and released the ball, you could see the extreme focus that he had on the rim.”
LET’S GO VPI
After high school, Pippin signed to play at Virginia Tech.
“We had a very good freshman team when I came in,” Pippin said. “Loyd King was on that team and we went 12-2 and we never lost to the varsity. At Cassell Coliseum, the house would be packed to see the freshman team and then half would leave when the varsity game started.”
According to Pippin, the polls had rankings for the best freshman teams in the country and the Hokies were ranked inside the top five when they went to play North Carolina at the old Carmichael Arena.
“We were ahead by about 10 points at the half and ended up losing by 10,” Pippin said. “I had 25 points and our coach made everyone run the next practice except me.”
Pippin’s final three years in Blacksburg the Hokies were not very good under Howie Shannon. In his final season, Don DeVoe came on board.
“Don DeVoe ran us to death,” Pippin said. “He was an assistant coach under Bobby Knight at West Point and if you made a mistake, he’d yank you off the floor. I often wonder what it would have been like if I had had good coaching because I didn’t get hurt or anything like that.
“The year after I left, Virginia Tech won the NIT against Notre Dame 92-91 in overtime in Madison Square Garden. I sure wish I could’ve been on that team.”
SETTING THE BAR HIGH
For all of Pippin’s accomplishments — holding the school record for points in a season for 50 years and the single-game record for 20 — nothing outside either the high school or middle school gym notes him with the exception of his name on the 1,000 points plaque.
Carter was good for the Devils in the late 1950s and early '60s, making the Wigwam Wiseman’s team — the measuring stick for prep stars in those days — but Pippin raised the bar even higher. He won the state scoring title and received national notoriety from the prestigious Coach & Athlete Magazine nationwide “All America” team.
There was talk of retiring his No. 25 and erecting a monument in honor of his achievements after he left, but those plans eventually faded away.
“You just don’t replace players like him. They don’t come around too often,” the late Vicars said in a 1968 Times News article by reporter Bob Foley. “He’s well rounded and does everything well. He’s got the tools to play college ball and the scouts are looking at him as a wingman. He’s someone that can consistently pop in that 30-footer.”