It’s the time of year where title talk dominates the football conversation in Region 1-5A, and David Crockett is in the thick of things once again.
For the third straight season, Crockett (5-2, 2-0) meets Tennessee High (5-2, 4-0) with first place in the league at stake. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at The Stone Castle.
The Pioneers beat the Vikings twice in 2018, winning 24-21 in the regular season and 32-0 in the second round of the playoffs. Last year, the Vikings won 28-21 in the lone meeting.
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said the Vikings like to run, and run often.
“They have a bevy of backs they throw at you,” he said. “They like to put different combinations of guys back there and keep fresh legs running at you. When facing a passing situation, (quarterback Steven) Johnson does a good job of finding the open guy. We need to be able to win the line of scrimmage.”
When Crockett has the ball, it relies on the running of Prince Kollie, who has gained 844 yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season.
The Pioneers must to be wary of Vikings defensive presence Jaden Keller, one of the state’s top safety prospects.
“He’s a unique talent,” Chandley said. “To be a legit 6-foot-4 and to run like he can is truly special. Guys like him aren’t grown in East Tennessee every year. We will need to know where he is at all times and make sure to get a hat, or two, on him on most plays.”
Playing at Tennessee High adds to the intrigue of this game, Chandley said.
“This game has really meant a lot over the last two years,” he said. “The Stone Castle is a special place to play. We need to be physical. We’ve challenged our guys that the most physical team will win Friday night.”
Region 1-5A
COCKE COUNTY (2-5, 1-2) at
DANIEL BOONE (3-3, 2-1)
After wading through the tough early season schedule, the Trailblazers seem to have found their swagger.
This is a take-care-of-business opportunity for Boone, which scored 35 and 37 points in its last two games, respectively. The Trailblazers have won nine straight against Cocke County, which last beat Boone in the 1997 playoffs.
VOLUNTEER (2-5, 1-3) at
MORRISTOWN EAST (3-3, 1-2)
The schedule got tough for the Falcons, but they remained competitive during a three-game losing streak.
East presents a tough challenge for Volunteer’s defense. Quarterback Cole Henson, the Hurricanes’ all-time leading passer, threw for six touchdowns in last week’s 54-23 win over Sevier County.
Region 1-4A
SULLIVAN SOUTH (6-1, 3-1) at
SULLIVAN EAST (2-3, 1-2)
The Patriots haven’t played since Sept. 25 because of coronavirus issues, and the Rebels are likely ornery after a 34-point loss to Greeneville. So this figures to be a massively tough challenge for East.
South is 30-7 all-time against the Patriots, but East has won three of the last five.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL (3-4, 1-2) at
GRAINGER (4-3, 2-1)
The Cougars are still the playoff hunt but haven’t won since Aug. 28. This game will likely decide the fourth and final playoff spot in the region.
Central hasn’t beaten Grainger in five tries.
ELIZABETHTON (7-0, 3-0) at
GREENEVILLE (5-2, 3-0)
The defending state champion and top-ranked Cyclones visit the No. 10 Greene Devils in a game likely to decide the region champion — again.
At the end of the past three seasons, the Class 4A state championship trophy has resided in Greeneville or Elizabethton.
Region 1-2A
HAMPTON (6-0, 2-0) at
SOUTH GREENE (8-0, 2-0)
The Region 1-2A championship us on the line in this clash of unbeaten teams.
Both quarterbacks, Hampton’s Conor Jones, South Greene’s Luke Myers, have been putting up big numbers.
“He’s probably their best player on the field,” Bulldogs coach Michael Lunsford said of Myers. “He’s athletic and versatile. If he doesn’t have something, he will scramble and buy time and throw it down the field, or he will run it.”
Running backs Corey Houser and Mark Crum are also threats along with receiver Preston Bailey, Lunsford said.
The game will be broadcast by WCYB-TV.
SULLIVAN NORTH (0-2, 0-5) at
HAPPY VALLEY (1-1, 4-2)
It has been a tough year for the Golden Raiders, who have scored only 22 points in five games in this pandemic-impacted season.
The Warriors come in hot with three straight wins, including last week’s 30-16 decision over Johnson County. Matthew Bahn has been one of the area’s best running backs this season and is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing, needing only 77 more.
Region 1-3AUNICOI COUNTY (1-1, 3-3) at WEST GREENE (1-2, 2-5)Coming off 21 days of rest, the Blue Devils should be ready to roar.
Unicoi hasn’t played since a Sept. 25 win over Sullivan East, but has won three of its last four games. The Blue Devils are 13-2 all-time against the Buffaloes.
Region 1-1ACLOUDLAND (2-0, 4-3) at JELLICO (1-1, 3-4)The Highlanders can wrap up the region title with a win.
Cloudland is 10-1 all-time against the Blue Devils.