JONESBOROUGH — With only 4.4 seconds left in the game, trailing by three and holding possession of the basketball, the Daniel Boone boys basketball team still had a chance.
David Crockett’s Isaiah Lang, however, didn’t even let Boone get the chance.
Lang stole the inbound pass to seal a 53-50 thrilling win for his Pioneers over their Washington County and Big 7 Conference rival on Friday night.
“(Isaiah) has really turned it up. He’s one of those that’s sneaky and he’s one of those that makes that crazy play that no one else would make,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “I told the guys at the half that we had played great defense. The zone slows them down and I thought it frustrated them.”
Crockett could have sealed it earlier with better work at the free-throw line. Instead, the Pioneers went 9 of 18 down the stretch and kept Boone in the game.
“When they told me what our percentages were, I didn’t know how we won,” Connell said. “Then they told me (Boone’s) percentages and it made sense.”
Mason Britton had a big night for the Pioneers, finishing with a game-high 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting and going 5 of 8 from the charity stripe.
Lang finished with 10, with eight of those came in the final quarter — when he hit four crucial free tosses.
Ayden Begley also posted double-figures, netting 11 points.
Crockett, overall, shot 19 of 43 from the field and was guilty of 15 turnovers.
For the Trailblazers, the narrative of being unable to close out games continues.
And one can imagine how frustrated Boone coach Chris Brown must feel.
“It’s all mental errors and stuff that we need to be able to capitalize on and execute,” Brown said. “When you’re not shooting the ball well like we were tonight, you have to be able to make the paint touches when they’re in that zone. We got it in there plenty of times, but we have to finish those.”
Breiydon Gilliam showed the way with 14 for the 'Blazers while Caleb Head threw in 11. Boone shot woefully from 3-point range, going 1-for-13.
Ironically, the turnover at the end of the game was only the ninth on the night for the Gray outfit.
“It wasn’t necessarily turnovers, it was not making the right play or reads,” Brown said of the loss. “We have to be able to guard and I thought we stopped guarding.
“At some point, we have to learn to finish games. We don’t know right now what it takes to execute and win the ballgames.”
GIRLS
David Crockett 46, Daniel Boone 30
The Lady Pioneers pulled off their first win over their county and conference rival since a Dec. 5, 2014 contest behind stellar defense and a dual-pronged scoring effort from seniors Mackenzie Baldwin and Emma Gouge.
Baldwin finished with a game-high 13 points while Gouge threw in 12.
Crockett jolted out to a quick 12-4 lead after the first period and never looked back.
“This one has been a long time coming for this program,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “I’m super proud of their effort. (Mackenzie) and Emma led us, combining for about 25 points, and that really helped us.
“We finished the buckets that mattered. We haven’t beaten Boone in a long time and we’re changing the culture of this program.”
Even though Crockett did not shoot particularly well from the field — going 19 of 46 — it did force 22 turnovers.
“We pride ourselves on defense and our goal was to hold them under 30,” Gouge said. “If we hold people to under 30, we’re going to win 99% of those games.”
It’s been a rough season for Boone, which is still searching for its first win.
McKenna Dietz netted seven points to lead the charge. The Lady Blazers shot just 11 of 37 from the field and converted only six of 17 foul shots.