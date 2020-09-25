JONESBOROUGH — Two football teams headed in opposite directions continued their treks Friday night.
Behind the solid 1-2 rushing attack of Prince Kollie and Brenden Reid and a dominating defensive performance, David Crockett rolled to a 40-0 non-region win over Sullivan Central.
The Pioneers, who opened the season with back-to-back losses, won their fourth straight. The loss was the third in a row for Central following the Cougars’ 2-0 start to the season.
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit as a defensive player, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first half. Reid piled up 145 yards and a couple of touchdowns on 17 carries.
“I just give credit to my O-line. They did a great job blocking,” Kollie said. “The O-line did a great job. It was raining, so we knew we had to run it.
“I just give the glory to God and I just use the ability that he gave me. And I just do what I do. All glory to Him.”
Kollie enjoys playing offense but says his passion lies in playing middle linebacker on defense.
“The defensive side of the ball, we take it seriously,” he said. “Defense wins championships and Coach (Hayden) Chandley knows that and he instills that in us and we take it serious.”
QUICK SCORES
That defense helped the Pioneers first crack the scoreboard. Aidan Clark intercepted a Central pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown just 49 seconds into the game.
Crockett went up 13-0 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter on Reid’s 32-yard touchdown run.
“Our O-line was blocking good and I found the hole and was able to get downfield and score,” Reid said.
With 9:54 to play in the first half, Kollie bounced to the outside and found a seam down the right sideline for a 69-yard scoring sprint and a 20-0 lead.
Kollie scored again, this time on a 13-yard run, on Crockett’s next possession. The Pioneers tacked on two more scores in the third, a 3-yard touchdown run by Reid and a 3-yard blast up the middle by Jordan Williams.
“Overall, it was a great team effort,” Chandley said. “The defense played really well. I couldn’t be prouder of our defense tonight with their offense.
“We’re just continuing to get better. That makes four (wins) in a row now and the offense just keep growing and growing.”
INJURY WOES
Christopher Steger saw his Cougars team accumulate more injuries — seven of them to starters on Friday night, the coach said.
“About three or four didn’t play tonight and I got seven more hurt tonight. And I had a couple more that had helmet-to-helmet (contact) tonight,” Steger said. “They’re a good team, they do a good job, Prince Kollie is amazing, the quarterback does a good job getting the ball around to people.
“If those are the quotes you’re looking for, I’ll give them to you.
“But as far as the helmet- to-helmets,” Steger continued, “officiating has got to do something.”