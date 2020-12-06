WISE — Tusculum dominated the final 11:30 minutes of the second half of Sunday's South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball matchup with Virginia-Wise at the David Prior Convocation Center.
The Pioneers (3-0, 3-0) outscored the Cavaliers 42-23 in that span to break open a tie ballgame and cruise to a 101-82 victory.
Part of the Tusculum run came as a result of a defensive change to slow the Cavs’ Cameron Whiteside.
“We did a really good job of keying in and switching. We made an adjustment at halftime. My assistants, Justin Chartrand and Dionte Ferguson because they did a really good job in the scout and making adjustments at halftime,” Tusculum coach J.T. Burton said. “And then we came out and we made some shots. When you’re making shots that’s a big difference and we did a real good job on the defensive end.”
While Brown was happy with his team’s play down the stretch, UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger was anything but happy with the Cavaliers’ play during the same final 11:30 of the contest.
“Disappointed to say the least,” Mellinger said of the play down the stretch from his squad. “I don’t think we competed the way we needed to give ourselves a chance to win the game. “We stopped competing more than anything. The biggest thing we just stopped playing the way we needed to play to give ourselves a chance.”
The Cavaliers (0-3, 0-3) kept things close in the first half, despite a late run by Tusculum that gave the Pioneers a 52-43 lead at halftime.
UVA Wise cranked up an 11-1 scoring run of its own in the first six minutes of the second half that ended with the Cavs taking a 54-53 lead at the 14:19 mark of the period on a basket from Tyler Lloyd.
The teams exchanged leads on the next five consecutive baskets before Tusculum took the lead for good on two free throws from DyQuavis Wilkins. The shots from the charity stripe put the Pioneers up 61-59 and started the dominating run by Tusculum for the rest of the contest.
James West led five Tusculum scorers that finished in double figures with 18 points, while Trenton Gibson added 17.
The Pioneers got a double-double performance from Brandon Mitchell, who finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Tusculum’s Adrian Cohen finished with 14 points and Zack Dixon added 10.
Cameron Whiteside led UVA Wise with 22 points, while Lloyd – one of several players who had a good game coming off the bench for the Cavs – finished with 15 points.
“The number one reason they had success was because they played extremely hard,” Mellinger said of his bench players. “Isaiah McAmis, Ben Bryson, Tyler Lloyd, those guys played hard. We just need to get a few other guys kind of helping them out. We needed a few of our older guys to step up and play today.”
Izeah Parker scored 12 points for the Cavs, while Briggs Parris finished with 10 and McAmis added nine points.