COEBURN — The Cumberland District football championship contest is set.
Almost.
Thanks to Thursday night’s road win, Thomas Walker (5-3, 3-0) set itself up with a chance to win the title outright — or at least take a share of it — if it beats Twin Springs in their Oct. 29 game in Ewing.
The Pioneers started strong and outlasted Eastside for a 41-38 district victory.
“We’re excited about it,” Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson said of next week’s showdown with the Titans. “I just think it’s awesome that two small schools have the opportunity.
“We were the preseason No. 5 pick. We’ve kind of exceeded some expectations and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Senior Zack Kidwell is one of the many reasons the Pioneers have exceeded preseason expectations and he showed why against the Spartans.
Kidwell rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns and had two catches for 16 yards and another TD on Thursday night.
“I’m just grateful to play with a bunch of kids that have no quit in them,” Kidwell said.
“When the line blocks and everybody does their jobs, just call my name and I try to answer it the best I can.”
Pioneers quarterback Darrin Gulley completed 5 of 9 passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 72 yards and two more scores.
A DIFFERENT NIGHT
Thanks to Mother Nature, the game turned into an odd one.
With a little more than four minutes left in the first half, a storm forced a delay in the action that lasted about an hour. In the second half of play, heavy fog rolled in and hampered both teams.
But the Spartans’ biggest woes came in the first half when they fell behind 20-7 after giving up big plays and making big mistakes.
“Unfortunately for us the first two have been this way,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “We just can’t come out and play in the first half. I’ve got to find a way to play the first half. Both two first quarters have killed us in the last two big games.”
Eastside quarterback Jaxsyn Collins broke the school’s single-game record by throwing for 341 yards.