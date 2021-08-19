Pioneers have strong showing in preseason win over Patrick Henry

EMORY — It was a preseason benefit game, but Thomas Walker came to make a statement.
That’s exactly what the Pioneers did.
Relying on the play of all-purpose back Zack Kidwell, sophomore quarterback Darrin Gulley and a stout defense that recovered three fumbles Thomas Walker scored 20 unanswered points on the way to a motivating win.
The Pioneers took control of the game in the second half to surprise a Patrick Henry squad with a 20-6 victory at Emory & Henry’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
“Their kids played hard, and it’s a preseason benefit game so it doesn’t really mean anything, and I get it,” Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson said. “They subbed in a lot of kids and it’s preseason.”
With a small roster, Johnson played as many as he could.
“I told somebody on the sideline that we don’t have twos to put in,” the coach said. “I put in my two in at quarterback, and he’s my three-year starter.”
Johnson’s second-team quarterback is Zack Kidwell, who started at quarterback for the Pioneers for his first three seasons.
This season, Kidwell moved to an all-purpose back role. Sometimes he splits out, sometimes he plays behind the quarterback, and he will also play quarterback on occasion.
“We moved Zack to wide receiver this year. We know he’s a jack of all trades. He’s all over the field for us and we need him,” Johnson said. “We move him to wide receiver, we move him to running back. We move him wherever we need him.
“He’s one of the best football players in Southwest Virginia, and I think he’s going to get a chance this year to show what he can really do.”
POINTS IN THE SECOND HALF
After a scoreless first half, Patrick Henry put the first points on the scoreboard with a 4-yard touchdown run from Cody Prewitt to put the Rebels up 6-0.
Kidwell then moved to quarterback for Thomas Walker after Gulley was shaken up.
Running the ball on several occasions, Kidwell engineered a drive down to the Rebel 4 before Gulley came back into the contest.
Gulley then connected with Kidwell for Thomas Walker’s first score with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
The sophomore quarterback then capped off a drive with an 8-yard bootleg to put the Pioneers up 12-6 with 6:11 left in the game.
After Thomas Walker’s Riley McCurry recovered a Patrick Henry fumble, Kidwell showed his talents again.
The senior broke loose down the right side of the field for a 66-yard touchdown sprint to seal the win with 3:53 left to play.
Kidwell said the win was part of working hard in the offseason.
“We worked hard all summer and then two-a-days, and it looked like it paid off,” Kidwell said.