GATE CITY — Lebanon scored early and often in bullying its way to a 23-7 win over Gate City in the Region 2D baseball championship Friday at the Scott County Sports Complex.
The Pioneers sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning and 15 in an 11-run third that staked them to a commanding 21-5 lead.
All told, Lebanon (17-0) had 14 hits in 42 at-bats, drew nine walks and had three batters hit by pitches in the five-inning mercy-rule win. Every Pioneers starter scored at least once.
“I couldn’t have drawn up a better start,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “We came down here thinking we could hit the ball and we did.”
The victory sends the Pioneers into Tuesday’s VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
“We’re where we want to be now,” Adams added. “But on Tuesday we have to be where we need to be.”
Lebanon second baseman Anthony Houchins had two hits — a double and a two-run homer — along with two walks. He scored four times.
“This is probably the best we’ve hit the ball all year,” Houchins said. “We came into the game knowing what we had to do. We wanted to get the big lead early and keep getting after it.”
Pioneers starting pitcher Seth Buchanan went the distance, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
“I struggled to find the strike zone early. But after getting those eight runs in the first inning, I concentrated on pounding the strike zone and getting ahead in the count," Buchanan said.
Dagan Barton had three hits and five RBIs and Preston Steele added two doubles and four RBIs for Lebanon.
Injuries left the Gate City pitching staff decimated. After beating Virginia High in the regional semifinals, the Blue Devils (11-5) had to go with pitching by committee in the final.
“We knew we’d have to score a lot of runs to stay with them,” said Gate City coach Jonathan Salyer. “Once we got behind the 8-ball, we just couldn’t stop them.
“I’m proud of our guys," Salyer added. "They fought all year and made it to the region final. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Jake Taylor had a hit and scored twice for the Blue Devils. Carter Babb, Luke Bledsoe and Isaac Vincent each had a hit and scored a run for Gate City.