Steve Johnson reached the pinnacle of his football career years before becoming developer of The Pinnacle in Bristol.
An Alabama native, Johnson was honorable mention All-America his junior and senior years at Virginia Tech. He led the Hokies with 35 receptions as a senior and was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 1988 NFL draft.
Johnson played one season in the NFL, but it was memorable. He took the field with several holdovers from the 1985 AFC championship team and four quarterbacks: Tony Eason, Steve Grogan, Doug Flutie and Tom Ramsey.
Johnson played alongside receivers Irving Fryar and Stanley Morgan, an All-American at Tennessee. A knee injury cut short Johnson’s NFL career; he played one preseason game with the Dallas Cowboys in 1990.
He still has an affinity for his alma mater. He’s made significant contributions to Virginia Tech and the practice fields are named after him.
Johnson, still nursing a competitive fire, embarked on a second sporting career as a race car driver before retiring in 2017.
Johnson passed on his love of football to his son, Steven, who played quarterback at Tennessee High and last week signed to play collegiately at UNC Charlotte.
Steve Johnson took time away from his duties as president of Johnson Commercial Development for a Super Bowl week interview.
When you reflect on your football career, what was the best part of it?
“For me, it was being able to attain a childhood goal. Going through the process of doing that, having success at the high school level, the college level and to get where you make (an NFL) team, that whole experience of achieving success, it’s the exception to the rule. The odds are stacked against you. That was the coolest thing to me: to realize what I set out to do in a sport where it’s difficult to get to that top rung.”
How did a guy from Alabama end up a tight end at Virginia Tech?
“Bill Dooley, plain and simple. I was born in Huntsville but went to high school an hour south in a little town called Oneonta. At the time, it had one red light and a place called Jack’s Hamburgers. I played all the sports — football, basketball, baseball, track — and had a lot of interest from schools like North Alabama, Troy and Jacksonville State.
“I got contacted with Virginia Tech because my cousin was in Radford and he kept telling the coaches they needed to take a look at me. Next thing you know, I’m getting a letter. I send them film and then I go for a visit. Bill Dooley sat me down and talked me into coming to Blacksburg.
“I’m glad I did because it changed the trajectory for my life. Looking back on it, I wonder, what if I hadn’t done that? My career may not have existed and I wouldn’t have been living in this part of the world. It turned out to be good.”
How has sports helped you as a businessman?
“Any team sport instills in you attributes that lead to success. When you’re on a team, the first thing is you sit around and talk about what your goals are, what is the task and what are we trying to achieve. Second is the process of achieving the stated goal. Everyone has a role, a job to do. Everybody’s role is unique and it’s critical that you do your job.
“The third thing is having a goal; knowing your goal, you have to produce. So many things go into production: dedication, desire, trying, energy, attitude, intellect. Lastly and maybe most important with everyone doing their job and being productive, it is persistence. You never give up, keep fighting, scratching, clawing, whatever you have do to win. Those things baked into my DNA through sports are things you do in business.”
You became a sports dad when your son played quarterback at Tennessee High. What was it like to see him sign a scholarship with UNC Charlotte?
“I was very proud because that was all Steven. It was his goal and he wanted it. I didn’t push him at all in sports. If he wanted to play, I was certainly there to support him. He worked his tail off to play the quarterback position, constantly training and learning. He was totally committed.
“The thing about football, there are no free lunches. You get out what you put into it. All you can ask for is an opportunity and Charlotte gave him that opportunity. It’s another step in the process and I’m so happy for him. I love the program, their coach, Will Healey, and his staff. Most importantly, Steven loves them since it’s his decision. Now, the real work begins.”
You made four starts in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. What are your memories from that event and your other road-racing exploits?
“I wound up second in the Ferrari Series in 2016. I was leading the points but made a mistake the last race. It was tough competition and hard racing. It started as a hobby, but turned into a passion and a job away from my job. I miss the competition, the camaraderie.
“I didn’t watch the 24 this year, but I scanned through the results and saw a lot of familiar names. I was able to reflect back to the fun memories in general, but specifically the 24 Hours. That is the Super Bowl of road racing except they open the season with it instead of being at the end.
“Five years ago in May, I had a bad crash with a brake failure at Laguna Seca. I broke every rib on the right side, had a collapsed lung and three fractured vertebrae. I was in rough shape and my kids put the heat on me to leave it to the youngsters. But I miss racing.”
As a former NFL player, who do you like in the Super Bowl?
“I like the Rams because of their defense. The Bengals are pros, too, but I think the Rams’ defense is going to win more battles in the trenches than the Bengals’ O-line. That’s going to be the difference in the game. ... RAMS, 28-21.