Bryan Bentley of Pines Oaks Golf Course has been chosen the Golf Professional of the Year by the PGA’s Tri-Cities Chapter.
The 34-year-old Bentley has been on the job at Pine Oaks for a year and a half. He came to Johnson City after a brief time as head pro at the Golf Club of Bristol.
The former college golfer at Virginia-Wise was a schoolteacher before deciding to become a golf pro. Bentley has worked at clubs in Nashville and Aiken, South Carolina, in addition to working at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap and two clubs in Bristol, the Golf Club of Bristol and The Olde Farm.
Bentley and all the other award winners will be recognized during the chapter’s February meeting. The group’s annual Christmas party has been canceled because of the coronavirus.
Other award winner were:
Player of the year — Allen Fennell, Warriors Path
Teacher of the year — Euggie Jones, Glenrochie Country Club
PGA professional development — Patty Eiselstein, Ridgefields
Merchandiser of the year, private — Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm
Merchandiser of the year, public — Todd Foster, Warriors Path
Richard Eller growth of the game — Casey Barnes, Clear Creek
Youth player development — Adam Dean, Tennessee Golf Foundation
Assistant of the year — Duncan Hill, Cattails at MeadowView
Bill Strausbaugh Award — Bruce Bowen, The Olde Farm
Sales representative of the year — Deron Lorio, TaylorMade