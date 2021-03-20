GATE CITY — Nick Phillips picked himself off the ground and delivered a performance to remember for the Ridgeview football team Saturday afternoon at Gate City.
The senior defensive back/quarterback was writhing in pain with a dislocated shoulder that happened when he twisted awkwardly making a tackle in the first quarter.
After getting the shoulder on his throwing arm popped back into place, he again took the field — this time on offense — and went on to throw for four touchdowns and run for another in the Wolfpack’s 34-13 win over the Blue Devils at Legion Field.
“Nick is a competitor and evidently, he wasn’t going to let it bother him,” Ridgeview coach Todd Tiller said. “He showed a lot of grit.”
Phillips finished 8-of-14 passing for 123 yards and added 11 rushes for 42 yards. He also booted punts of 51 and 49 yards on special teams.
“I knew my team needed me so I stepped it up and left the pain behind me. I had to,” he said. “I’ve also got some great receivers and I wouldn’t be anything without my line. Today they blocked their hind ends off and I didn’t get rushed. They couldn’t have played a better game.”
Brandon Beavers was Phillips’ top target, making four catches for 91 yards and touchdowns of 16 and 56 yards for the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 Mountain 7 District).
Trenton Adkins, Ridgeview’s star running back, did his part with 21 rushes for 115 yards. His two receptions included a 25-yard touchdown Phillips delivered right on the spot. The score with seven seconds left in the second quarter gave the ‘Pack a 20-0 halftime lead.
They padded their lead in the third quarter on Phillips’ 4-yard toss to Colt Fletcher.
Tiller said he was pleased with his team’s rushing-passing balance as well as the efforts of Trent O’Quinn and Brady Fleming, both of whom made several big plays on defense.
“We had nice blocking and Phillips played an excellent game,” Tiller said. “Defensively, they ran the ball a little bit, but then our linebackers got free and were able to make some plays.”
The Blue Devils (0-5, 0-5) fought to the very end, getting on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard TD pass from Luke Reed to Jake Taylor. After the Wolfpack added a 3-yard scoring run by Phillips, Gate City was determined to score again and did so on the game’s final play when Reed connected with Isaac Vincent for a 20-yard touchdown.
“Our guys play their tails off all the time and come to work every day,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “We’re heading in the right direction and they’re not hanging their heads. That’s a testament to those kids and the character they’ve got.”
Reed epitomized Gate City’s never-give-up attitude. His first two passes were intercepted and he went into halftime 0-for-3. In the second half, however, he moved the ball downfield to finish 13-for-23 for 188 yards.
Reed also was the Blue Devils’ leading rusher with 11 carries for 55 yards. Ethan Fleming rushed 15 times for 49 yards.
Carson Jenkins had three catches for 65 yards. Vincent, Taylor and Fleming made three receptions each.
“Luke is a warrior like the rest of those kids,” Houseright said. “You can’t ask for a better effort than what those kids give us every day.”