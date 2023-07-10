University High is in the market for a new person to lead the baseball program as Josh Petty recently stepped down after over two decades as one of the area’s most-respected coaches.
“I spent 11 years as the baseball coach, 10 with golf, and seven with softball,” Petty said. “I was playing Frisbee golf one morning after the state tournament with my daughter and girlfriend, and it hit me that I wanted to spend more time with them. I have dedicated almost half of my life in the coaching profession and it’s time to be a little selfish.”
Petty had plenty of success throughout his coaching career with the Buccaneers. He helped UH participate in 10 state golf tournaments, five state baseball events and two state appearances in softball.
“I have been lucky enough to have great players in all three sports,” Petty said. “One thing I am most proud of is taking kids to over 60 trips and those memories will always stick with them forever.”
Petty’s last baseball team reached the Class 1A state tournament in May, suffering a pair of late-game losses to McKenzie and Bradford.
Petty said he will miss several things about coaching.
“I will miss the relationship with the kids, but I will also miss working with (assistants) Johnny Bolton and Logan Brown,” Petty said. “Those guys have been an important piece to our success. I will also miss the relationships built with the area coaches, and I love them all.”
NEW COACH
Science Hill chose Adam McElroy as its head coach for boys and girls cross country.
The former Sullivan South head coach spent last season leading the track and cross country programs at Happy Valley Middle School.
“I have watched Adam grow from a high school runner and throughout his coaching career,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “He has a passion for student-athletes and the sport of cross country. I have no doubt he will be successful.”
GOLF TOURNEY
The 1913 Invitational golf tournament will take place July 24 at the Johnson City Country Club.
Sixteen schools will compete in the event, including host school Happy Valley. Rounding out the field are Elizabethton, Greeneville, Volunteer, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, Providence Academy, Morristown West, David Crockett, Tri-Cities Christian, Unicoi County, Rockvale, Chattanooga Christian, Providence Christian and Apostolic Christian.
Providence Christian’s girls team is the two-time defending Division II Class A state champion. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament last year while Rockvale’s boys finished eighth.
“This event features top-level competition from across Tennessee, and as a coach I am looking forward to seeing the high level of play to start the 2023 season,” Happy Valley head golf coach Gene Renfro said. “Serving as tournament director, it is exciting to bring in so many state-championship caliber programs to a historic and outstanding facility at the Johnson City Country Club.”
The event is sponsored by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank. Renfro said persons interested in hole sponsorship can contact him at generenfro@carterk12.net. The event is the major fundraiser for the Happy Valley golf program.