KINGSPORT — Six unanswered runs carried the Kingsport Axmen baseball team to its 19th victory of the season Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The 6-1 Appalachian League win over the Danville Otterbots pushed the West Division-leading Axmen’s record to 19-5.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Kingsport took advantage of its scoring opportunities.
Danville did not.
The Axmen scored six runs on seven hits, while Danville managed only one run despite seven hits.
The Otterbots (13-11) stranded 10 baserunners, nine of them in scoring position.
BATTER UP
Danville got on the scoreboard first. Henry Garcia Jr. made his way aboard with a double and scored on a two-out single from Connor Dykstra in the top of the second inning.
The Axmen tied it in the bottom half of the frame. Corbin Shaw led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Kyle Booker, a sophomore at Tennessee, grounded out to shortstop.
Sam Petersen delivered big in the third for Kingsport with his two-run inside-the-park home run to left-center field. The atypical homer was the Axmen outfielder’s second of the season.
Booker delivered a more traditional home run in the eighth when he smacked a solo blast over the fence in right-center.
Nicholas Block contributed to the win by going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Socrates Bardatsos and R.J. Johnson finished with two hits apiece for Danville.
PUTTING IN THE WORK
Kingsport starter Ryan Kraft (3-0) pitched five innings to earn the win. The Indiana player gave up one run on five hits, struck out five and walked none.
Gabriel Helder of North Pointe Christian went the next three innings and kept Danville off the scoreboard, giving up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Sam Bryan, who plays for Missouri, closed out the win by holding the Otterbots scoreless in the ninth despite facing runners on second and third with one out.
The Otterbots’ Cody Tucker (0-1) took the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings of work.
BACK AT IT
Kingsport and Danville play again Wednesday at Hunter Wright. The start time is 7 p.m.