There will be a new face patrolling the sidelines for Volunteer this fall.
Rindi Perry is the new volleyball coach for the Lady Falcons, who are coming off of a fourth-place finish in the Big 6 Conference last year.
Perry — a 2008 graduate of Gate City — takes over for Tennille Green and will have a youthful team starting out.
“Today was actually my first day with workouts, and we had nine freshman come out,” she said. “So this year we’re going to be very young.”
Perry has been in the Hawkins County school system for two years, teaching mathematics at Volunteer. She was previously an assistant coach at Lee High and was also the middle school coach.
“I did volunteer as a line judge at some of the home matches over the last few years, and that’s really my connection with the program,” Perry said.
In addition to the new head coach, Volunteer alum Alyssa Hatley will serve as the assistant coach.
“I think Alyssa will be a great asset to the team,” Perry said. “She has a lot of experience playing (at Volunteer) and at (East Tennessee State).”
During her playing days, Perry was a member of the back-to-back VHSL Group AA state champion Lady Blue Devils in 2004 and 2005.
Perry said she has taken a lot from Gate City coach Amy Reed and implemented it into her style of coaching.
“Even though I was just a freshman and then a sophomore on those teams and didn’t get a whole lot of court time, we were a very close-knit group and like a family,” she said. “We did a lot outside of the gym that helped our chemistry. We really played for each other rather than playing for a title.”
Even though this season may look and feel different because of the coronavirus pandemic, Perry is still upbeat about what the Lady Falcons can do.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing what my seniors can bring,” she said. “I can already tell that this is a group of seniors that knows the game very well.
“I’m also looking forward to playing one of my former teammates — Chelsea Baker — at Daniel Boone. That will be a lot of fun.”