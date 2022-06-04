BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Jacob Perry blasted a three-run home run and the Kingsport Axmen stayed perfect on the young Appalachian League season with a 10-4 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Saturday at Bowen Field.
Perry, a third baseman who plays for Minnesota, had two hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Designated hitter Logan Poteet, a recent graduate of Powell in Knoxville, went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.
Houston Koon had two hits to help the Axmen (3-0) outhit the Ridge Runners 11-6.
Kingsport went 6-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Bluefield was only 2-for-8.
Bluefield (0-3) scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. The Axmen stormed back to take the lead with three runs in the fifth and sixth, and they added an insurance run in the seventh and three more in the ninth.
Kingsport starter Anthony Imhoff pitched into the second inning before being pulled after giving up four runs, all earned, on five walks and one hit. Imhoff struck out three.
East Tennessee State product Walker Trusley relieved Imhoff and gave up four hits over five shutout innings, fanning four, in earning his first win of the season.
Chris Sabo, who plays for UNC Asheville, racked up five strikeouts over the next three innings to record the save.
Josh Heath went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Bluefield.
Ridge Runners starter Tyler Lowrey pitched four innings, giving up two hits and no runs with two walks and three strikeouts. Davis Gaston, the third of Bluefield’s six pitchers, was tagged with the loss.
The teams play again Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.