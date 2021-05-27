MURFREESBORO — Even though the Daniel Boone boys track and field team did not have the numbers at Thursday’s TSSAA Division I Large Schools outdoor championships at Rockvale, the Trailblazers did a lot of damage.
Highlighted by a trio of school record-breaking performances, Boone and its five competing athletes finished an impressive fifth place in the standings with 38 points.
Junior thrower Eli Penix was a double winner after capturing gold in the shot put (57-9.5) and discus (164-4). Both were school records.
“There was so much work that went into it and it’s really hard to describe,” Penix said. “This is just another step in the right direction. I’m just trying to get that progression right for senior year.
“Having my dad by my side with me the whole way is the biggest support I could ever ask for. He’s there every step of the way.”
Boone’s 4x800-meter relay team of Levi Streeval, Connor Wingfield, Evan Bruce and freshman sensation Luke Mussard posted a winning time of 7:53.38, also a school record.
Boone was in third place when Mussard got the baton on the anchor leg, but he powered into the lead going into the bell lap. Mussard was placed by Franklin with 250 meters to go but stormed back in the final 50 yards to pull out the most thrilling race of the day.
“When I got the baton, we were in third and I made a move with 500 to go to get us in the lead,” Mussard said. “At 150, the Franklin guy put a gap on me and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve done way too many 150s to give up now.’ I wasn’t going to let him pull away that easily.”
Wingfield came back later in the 3,200 and stayed with cross country state champion Aiden Britt of Lebanon until the end. Wingfield wound up with runner-up honors and a shiny personal-best 9:08.76.
“I knew what Aiden had done earlier in the season,” Wingfield said.
“My game plan was to sit on him the first seven laps and try to outkick him,” he added, “but after that 4x8, I didn’t have the legs in the last 200.”
SOUTH’S LAST CHAPTER
Madison Cowan closed out the athletic history at Sullivan South in the right way, collecting medals in both the long jump (sixth, 17-11.25) and triple jump (third, 36-11.25).
In the triple, Cowan was in the lead before eventual winner Sidnee Stanton of Hardin Valley and Hollan Powers of Brentwood passed her in the last round of jumps.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I’m the last competing Sullivan South athlete,” Cowan said. “I’m very emotional right now.
“My days started out pretty good. I like this track a lot and I felt pretty decent on all of my attempts.
“I’m very proud to represent Sullivan South. There’s nothing else like it, in my opinion,” she added. “I’m just overwhelmed and very grateful that I’m the very last athlete to compete and represent my school. It’s been a really great run.”
ARRINGTON RUNS AWAY FROM FIELD
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington broke the tape in first in the 3,200 with a run of 10:47.86, beating runner-up Landry Wilcox of Cookeville by 18 seconds.
Arrington led the entire race and had some extra motivation after her finish in the 1,600 earlier in the day.
“It was unreal to cross the finish line and realize I was a state champion,” Arrington said. “It was something I had worked for all season.”
She had the lead in the 1,600 until the last 200 when Independence’s Jayne Halterman kicked by her to take the win in 4:56.62. Arrington still broke the Tennessee High record with her time of 4:56.93.
“I wanted to put everything I had left out there in the 3,200,” she said. “I did have a lot of extra motivation since the 1,600 was so close.”
BREAKING RECORDS
Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson broke the 32-year-old school shot put record and recorded a fourth-place finish with a personal-best throw of 53-4.5.
“It was a great competition out there and I love competition,” Johnson said. “The adrenaline was pumping and everyone was trying to reach out there and get on the podium.
“It’s pretty amazing to break a record that had stood for that long. I can’t even really put it into words.”
OTHER ALL-STATE HONOREES
In the field events, Dobyns-Bennett freshman Samantha Degrace nabbed fourth in the high jump, clearing a personal-best 5-4 on her first attempt. Degrace added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles after running a 15.28.
D-B sophomore pole vaulter Jesse Vaughn finished sixth with a clearance of 12-0.
Cherokee thrower Amelia Metz was fourth in the discus after a personal-best toss of 112-10.
Tennessee High senior Jaden Keller, a Virginia Tech football signee, closed out his last campaign with a season-best leap of 45-1, which was good enough for third.
Unicoi County pole vaulter Rachel Altemose was eighth, nabbing the last all-state spot and matching her best of 9-6.
In the relays, the Boone and D-B girls teams made all-state with third- and sixth-place finishes, respectively. The Lady Indians also finished seventh in the 4x200.
Science Hill’s boys and girls 4x400 relay teams both were all-state, the girls crossing the line in fifth and the boys in seventh.