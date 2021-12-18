ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Drew Pember had a game to remember and it was one East Tennessee State coach Desmond Oliver would like to forget.
Pember dominated ETSU with 27 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in UNC Asheville's methodical, 79-64 win in a nonconference men's basketball game Saturday at Kimmel Arena.
Oliver coached the 6-foot-10 Pember for two years at Tennessee before they both left Knoxville last year. Pember entered the transfer portal and Oliver left Rick Barnes’ staff to become the Bucs’ head coach.
They found themselves on the same court again Saturday and it wasn’t much of a match.
“Drew is a great kid and he worked his butt off at Tennessee,” Oliver said. “He left Tennessee and got better. This is a big game for him and he was by far the best player on the court.”
The Bulldogs (7-5) jumped out to an early lead and held off a couple of ETSU comeback attempts early in the second half. They gave Asheville coach Mike Morrell a win over a program with which he is very familiar. Morrell grew up in Elizabethton and played for Milligan.
The Bucs (7-5) lost their second straight.
Pember hit 10 of 15 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
“Nobody knows Drew better than Coach Oliver,” Morrell said. “He knows what a great kid he is. He’s been terrific for us. He was the player of the week in our league and he showed it today. He shot the ball really well. That’s the difference for him. When he shoots it like that, you have to pick your poison how you want to guard him.”
The Bulldogs never trailed, although Jayden Seymour cut their lead to 39-35 early in the second half with his second 3-pointer of the season. Asheville then went on an 8-0 run.
Ty Brewer heated up for the Bucs, finding a comfortable spot on the right side and making numerous mid-range jump shots to keep ETSU within shouting distance. He finished with 23 points, making 11 of 14 shots.
Brewer’s second-half heroics weren’t enough. Pember’s fourth 3-pointer put Asheville up 67-54.
“Right now we have some soul searching to do,” Oliver said. “We have to find ways to generate more energy.”
FAMILIAR FOE
Before this game was canceled last year because of the pandemic, Morrell said he wouldn’t treat it differently than any other game despite the hometown implications.
He reiterated that Saturday.
“What I’d say to that is nobody respects the ETSU program more than I do,” Morrell said. “I went to basketball camp there and I grew up on ’90s basketball with Keith Jennings and Calvin Talford. But when your teams are playing, it’s just another game. They all count the same.
“Is it a little bit different? Yeah. I probably had some people who we share some family members who weren’t pulling for me today.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Jordan King added 13 points for the Bucs, and Ledarrius Brewer had 10 points and 10 rebounds. David Sloan was 1-for-9 from the field, had one assist and committed four turnovers.
Taijon Jones had 17 points for the Bulldogs. Trey Stephney added 13 and Coty Jude 12.
ETSU outrebounded the Bulldogs 33-28.
SLOW FIRST HALF
The Bucs committed 10 turnovers in the first half and looked generally out of sync for most of the 20 minutes. Somehow, they were down only 36-27 at halftime when a shot at the buzzer was waved off after a video review. ETSU scored the final six points of the half after falling behind 36-21.
The Bucs had only four turnovers in the second half.
STREAK ENDS
When Charlie Weber missed a free throw halfway through the second half, it ended a streak of 19 consecutive makes for ETSU's sophomore forward.
UP NEXT
ETSU has one more game before the Christmas break, Wednesday night at Georgia.