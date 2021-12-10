BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East took advantage of Abingdon turnovers and a productive fourth quarter Friday to pull away for an 81-60 boys basketball win on the first night of the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout at Viking Hall.
The Patriots (7-1) outscored the Falcons 25-10 in the final quarter to pull away for an 81-60 win.
“They frustrated us in the first half a little bit,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “We switched up our offense a little bit in the second half to kind of mold it to how they play.
“I thought we had some guys come in and play unbelievably for us.”
In the last game of the night, Tennessee High rolled to 69-41 victory over Wise Central.
BACK AND FORTH
After holding a 34-33 lead at halftime, East took advantage of five Falcons turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half to build a 41-37 lead.
Abingdon, playing in its first game of the season, battled throughout the rest of the third and pushed out front 46-43 with 2:56 left in the quarter.
The Falcons, however, lost their momentum when 7-foot junior Evan Ramsey picked up back-to-back fouls in the final minute of the third quarter.
The game was tied at 50 and 29 seconds remained in the period when Ramsey was hit with his third foul. Dylan Bartley, who drew the foul on Ramsey, hit one free throw to put the Patriots up by three.
Just 19 seconds later, Ramsey was whistled for a charging, sending him to the bench for the duration. Bartley then hit three free throws with no time on the clock to give East a 56-50 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Patriots scored five straight points in the first 20 seconds of the fourth to complete an 11-0 run, and Abingdon never recovered.
Bartley led all scorers with 30 points. Braden Stanbridge scored 12 and Hunter Brown added 10 for East.
Abingdon got 21 points from Dayton Osborne. Ramsey finished with 18 and Haynes Carter added 10.
VIKINGS ROLL
Tennessee High rolled out to a 28-4 first-quarter lead against Central.
The Vikings (5-4) got 23 points from Brandon Dufore, and Colin Bromn added 13.
Wise Central (1-1) was led by Ethan Collins’ 16 points.
SATURDAY SLATE
The two-day, round-robin format concludes Saturday with four games.
The schedule features Central playing Volunteer at 4 p.m., Gate City taking on Unicoi at 5:30 p.m. in a battle of Blue Devils, Union meeting Sullivan East at 7 p.m., and Abingdon squaring off with Tennessee High at 8:30 p.m