GRAY — Down a dozen points at the break, the Sullivan East boys basketball team didn’t give an inch Tuesday night in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
The Patriots (8-2) forced 19 second-half turnovers and erased the deficit to beat Daniel Boone 65-61.
Braden Standbridge led the Patriots with 21 points and Masun Tate finished with 16.
Star senior guard Dylan Bartley was on the bench most of the night and finished with nine points.
“We got in foul trouble a little early on and we had guys playing positions that they don’t normally play,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “I told them that it was good to be a little bit uncomfortable if we learn from it. Some of those guys were really uncormfortable out there, but I thought they stepped up tonight.”
Creed Musick led all scorers for Boone with 26 points on 9-of-17 from the field and making 6-of-8 from the charity stripe.
The Trailblazers (5-8) were also in a lot of foul trouble as both Musick and Landon Carrico used up their allowance.
There were a total 55 fouls called in the game and 59 free throws between the teams. East shot 20-for-36 from the line and Boone went 18-of-23.
“Masun had a heartbreaking miss against Union the other night and got down on himself,” Faver said. “I told him that he didn’t need to get down on himself and that he earned that confidence. I
In that third quarter, Masun stepped up and Braden had to play point guard for basically four quarters because two of our guards were on the bench in foul trouble.”
LADY PATRIOTS DOMINATE
The Lady Patriots jumped out to a massive lead behind a blistering start from beyond the arc in an 80-34 win.
East went an impressive 12-for-21 from 3-point range, led by Jenna Hare’s 16 points. Hayley Grubb contributed 14 and Riley Nelson netted 11.
East (10-4) had 10 players score.
Boone (5-7) was led by Cassidy Richmond with eight points.