KINGSPORT — A young gunslinger and a nearly perfect night of football by the visitors from Jefferson County were too much for Dobyns-Bennett on Friday.
Led by quarterback Izaiah Hall and wideout Kade Parker, the Patriots streaked to a 21-point advantage in the first half and hung tight for a 35-21 victory over the Indians in Region 1-6A play at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Afterward, Jefferson County coach Spencer Riley was succinct.
"It was a great win for our kids, a great win for our program," the fourth-year mentor said. "I think we put East Tennessee on notice that Jefferson County is here to play some football this year."
D-B coach Joey Christian offered no argument.
"They're a very good football team," Christian said. "They should be unbeaten, really. I'm not a bit surprised that they came in here and played so well.
"Obviously I didn't do a good enough job this week of getting our kids ready to play. We came out a little flat at the first there and kind of got ourselves in a hole. Our kids fought hard, but we just couldn't get out of that hole."
FAST START
Jefferson County (4-2, 3-0) led 14-0 before the Indians knew what hit them.
The Patriots moved 52 yards to the end zone on their first possession after a quick D-B punt, running back Omarian Mills taking it in on a 13-yard scamper.
The Tribe lost a fumble on its first play following the kickoff, setting up the Patriots at the D-B 42-yard line. Six plays later, Mills punched it in from the 4.
Over the two short-field drives, Hall hit 5 of 5 laser passes for 45 yards.
"The kid can sling it a little bit," Riley said. "He can spin it."
A mobile and poised 6-foot-1, 165-pounder, Hall completed seven of his first eight passes, including a 19-yard rainbow to Parker on third-and-14 play for a 21-0 Patriots advantage with 9:21 left in the first half.
GUT PUNCH
D-B got back into the game when quarterback Noah Blankenship hooked up with fellow Abingdon transfer Colt Wynegar on a 39-yard TD pass.
However, Jefferson County wasted no time getting back its 21-point lead when Hall hit a streaking Parker for a 68-yard scoring bomb with 5:50 left in the half.
"The Hall kid can really throw it and I knew what kind of speed they had out there on the edge," Christian said. "They kind of got us in our coverage a couple times there and they just got by us. We were chasing at that point."
D-B RALLIES
The Indians (5-2, 2-1) threatened to write a memorable comeback story behind the passing game of Blankenship and favorite receiver Jonavan Gillespie, but the damage had already been done.
Gillespie hauled in a 20-yard TD pass to get D-B back within 14 points, 28-14, by halftime, and the junior snared a 6-yard scoring toss in the third quarter, bringing the Indians as close as 28-21 with 5:06 left in the period.
PARKER RISES UP AGAIN
Up by just a touchdown, the Patriots drove 65 yards in 11 plays to regain control, this time Parker snaring a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hall.
The 6-3, 206-pound Parker made eight catches for 145 yards and the three TDs.
"Coach called my number in the big moments and I was ready for it and just did what I'm expected to do," the senior said. "My quarterback is awesome and he puts it on the money every time."
Hall, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 246 yards and the three TDs with no interceptions, returned a compliment to his reliable teammate.
"Kade is money, man," he said. "That's my guy. He's there every time."
Jefferson County's offense stayed balanced with the running of Mills, a shifty 192-pound sophomore who gained 115 yards on 23 carries with his two TD runs.
BLANKENSHIP NOT ENOUGH
The Indians were missing several key players, including defensive leader Levi Evans and regular quarterback Jake Carson, both out with injuries.
Blankenship did his part to keep the offense in gear, completing 18 of 31 passes for 226 yards, one interception and the three touchdown throws.
Gillespie caught eight balls for 97 yards and his two TDs.
The Tribe managed only 84 yards on the ground.
