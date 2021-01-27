KINGSPORT — James Naismith might roll over in his grave if he knew what had become of the game he invented 130 years ago, but basketball has clearly evolved into a long-range shoot-a-thon here in the 21st century.
And few Northeast Tennessee boys teams shoot it better than Sullivan East, a 71-66 Three Rivers Conference road victor Tuesday over Sullivan South.
The first-place Patriots (16-5, 8-0) buried 14 shots from beyond the 3-point line to keep themselves perfect within the league, but it wasn’t easy.
South made 13 shots from distance itself.
“We want to attack the rim and make a couple more free throws, but if we’re open we’re going to shoot it,” said first-year East coach Dillon Faver whose club has now won nine games in a row and 12 of its last 13.
East junior standout Dylan Bartley drilled six 3s and scored 31 points or the Patriots could have been in some trouble.
Faver was not surprised.
“They’ve whipped us the past two or three years and you come down here and play on their turf, they’re going to give you everything they’ve got,” the coach said. “They have an unbelievable program and unbelievable coaches.
“We’re very fortunate to get out of here with a victory, I’ll tell you that.”
FIGHTING OFF THE REBELS
South, which had won three straight games, trailed 22-13 after one quarter and had to push uphill all night. The Rebels (8-8, 5-4) simply could not get over the hump, despite closing to within 43-41 midway through the third period.
Each time South would threaten to draw even, it seemed as though East would pocket a 3-ball. Mainly facing a zone defense, Ethan Bradford (15 points) made four bombs for the Patriots and Mason Montgomery bagged three.
South trailed by four points much of the final period but could get no closer.
“Particularly in the second half, the long shots they hit were largely contested,” South coach Mark Pendleton. “I told my guys that if you have a hand in their face and they make it, sometimes that just happens. So hat’s off to East.
“Bartley hit a few well off the line there, but he’s just a really good player. I think he’s probably a (Three Rivers Conference) player of the year candidate and he kind of had it going tonight. He was feeling it.”
DAVIS PROVIDES BOOST
East was in danger of perhaps seeing this one slip away before Austin Davis used his considerable reach to make a couple of big steals late with South in position to get to within a bucket.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound senior also threw down a one-handed dunk to make it a 69-63 game just inside the three-minute mark of the final quarter.
“The big fella came in and gave us a lot of energy,” Faver said. “He has something you can’t coach or teach, and that’s length. But he also has ability and fire. I’m proud of the way he came in and lifted us when we needed it.
“And he got himself a dunk, so I’m sure he’s fired up about that.”
SOUTH LEADERS
The Rebels were led offensively by Jackson Dean, who made six 3s and finished with 18 points.
Cooper Johnson scored 16 points for South and Colton Mullins added 10.
GIRLS GAME POSTPONED
The girls game was postponed due to a coronavirus issue.