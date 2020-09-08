JONESBOROUGH — Rylie Patrick scored a hat trick and the Sullivan Central girls soccer team stayed on the attack Tuesday night.
The result was a 9-0 Lady Cougars win over David Crockett at Pioneer Field.
Patrick scored the opening goals of the first and second halves, leading the way on a night when Central (3-3) had a 27-4 advantage in shot attempts, including 15-3 in shots on goal.
“We’ve done a lot of conditioning and we’ve practiced our shots a lot and that helped us this game,” Patrick said after her three-goal match. “We tried to keep the ball outside as much as we could because the middle was all clogged up. We had some good passes and touches come together.
“Once we started off like we did in the beginning, we just kept going.”
Baily Meade scored on a free kick and Jessie Lange on a penalty kick to give Central a 3-0 lead within the first 20 minutes. The advantage was 5-0 at the half after Patrick netted her second goal and Emme Fox her first off assists from Chipi Hamelryck.
After serving as goalkeeper in the first half, Jaelyn West moved to offense in the second and scored two goals. Fox assisted on her second goal before putting an early end to the game when she scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
“I told the girls we needed to play with intensity every night. We’ve been improving game after game and doing that,” Central coach Emily Robinette said. “The girls are getting more confidence and our offensive attack is so much better. Rylie Patrick had three goals and it’s incredible that our starting goalkeeper, Jaelyn West, scored two goals tonight, same as Emme Fox.”
Crockett coach Bryan Barnett was proud of how his team battled to the end. The task grew increasingly difficult in the late stages when keeper Emily Whitson had to leave the game with an injury.
Still, the Pioneers (0-6) battled hard for possession, spearheaded by the efforts of Addie Stadler, Kaylee Ray, Emily Reaves and others against Central’s potent offense.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. Three of our four starters on the backline went down the first two matches and it’s been a learning process,” Barnett said. “We’re trying to get everybody to understand what they should be doing. ...
“Our biggest challenge has been keeping our heads in the matches, but they have not quit on me once this season. ... That’s my biggest takeaway as we build toward the future.”
Central, which also has players from Sullivan East, had the look of a veteran team with six seniors and six juniors. The Lady Cougars were able to get the through balls after working hard on their passing and spacing over the past few weeks.
“We’ve made it a priority to work on our spacing, to work on our skills,” Robinette noted. “Some of these girls haven’t played soccer any other place than high school. They’re good multisport athletes and we work on skills as much as possible so when we play the schools who are skilled, we can compete with them.”